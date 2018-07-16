 »   » RX 100 కలెక్షన్ల జోరు.. నాలుగు రోజుల్లో 10 కోట్లు!

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
rx 100 movie ajay bhupathi karthikeya payal rajput ఆర్ఎక్స్ 100 అజయ్ భూపతి కార్తీకేయ పాయల్ రాజ్పూత్
English summary
Ajay Bhupathi, a student of Ram Gopal Varma is making his directorial debut with RX 100 which is releasing this Friday. Starring Karthikeya and Payal, the film is an intense love story. This young director from Athreyapuram, West Godavari says that he always wanted to be a director even though he wasn’t aware what the work involved.
Story first published: Monday, July 16, 2018, 17:10 [IST]