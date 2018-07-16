తెలుగు
RX 100 కలెక్షన్ల జోరు.. నాలుగు రోజుల్లో 10 కోట్లు!

    టాలీవుడ్‌లో సెన్సేషనల్ హిట్టుగా క్రేజ్ సంపాదించుకొన్న RX 100 చిత్రం వసూళ్ల సునామీని సృష్టిస్తున్నది. ఈ చిత్రానికి ప్రేక్షకులు చూపిస్తున్న ఆదరణ, వస్తున్న కలెక్షన్లను చూసి ట్రేడ్ వర్గాలు కంగుతింటున్నాయి. ఈ చిత్రం నాలుగు రోజుల్లోనే 10 కోట్ల గ్రాస్ కలెక్షన్లను సాధించడం సినిమా స్టామినాకు అద్దంపడుతున్నది. వర్మ శిష్యుడు అజయ్ భూపతి దర్శకత్వంలో నూతన నటీనటులు కార్తీకేయ, పాయల్ రాజ్‌పుత్ నటించిన ఈ చిత్రం గురువారం రిలీజైన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    ఆదివారం నాటికి నైజాంలోనే ఈ చిత్రం సుమారు రూ.2.5 కోట్లు, ఆంధ్రా, ఓవర్సీస్‌లో కలిపి మరో రూ.2.5 కోట్ల నికర వసూళ్లను వసూలు చేసింది. ఇప్పటికే RX100 చిత్రం డిస్టిబ్యూటర్లకు విపరీతమైన లాభాలను పంచిపెడుతున్నట్టు ట్రేడ్ వర్గాలు వెల్లడించాయి.


    Ajay Bhupathi, a student of Ram Gopal Varma is making his directorial debut with RX 100 which is releasing this Friday. Starring Karthikeya and Payal, the film is an intense love story. This young director from Athreyapuram, West Godavari says that he always wanted to be a director even though he wasn’t aware what the work involved.
    Story first published: Monday, July 16, 2018, 17:10 [IST]
