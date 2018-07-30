తెలుగు
 బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద 'సాక్ష్యం' పరిస్థితి ఎలా ఉంది?

బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద ‘సాక్ష్యం’ పరిస్థితి ఎలా ఉంది?

    బెల్లంకొండ శ్రీనివాస్ హీరోగా శ్రీవాస్ దర్శకత్వంలో తెరకెక్కిన యాక్షన్ మూవీ 'సాక్ష్యం'. జులై 27న విడుదలైన ఈ చిత్రం బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద డీసెంట్ పెర్ఫార్మెన్స్ కనబరుస్తోంది. భారీ బడ్జెట్‌తో తెరకెక్కిన ఈ చిత్రం ఫస్ట్ వీకెండ్ వసూళ్ల వివరాలు బయటకు వచ్చాయి. అయితే బెల్లంకొండ గత చిత్రం 'జయ జానకి నాయక' సినిమాతో పోలిస్తే 'సాక్ష్యం' వస్లూళ్లు ఆశించిన స్థాయిలో లేవని చెప్పక తప్పదు. తొలి రోజు 'జయ జానకి నాయక' రూ. 6.4 కోట్లు వసూలు చేయగా, 'సాక్ష్యం' ఫస్ట్ డే గ్రాస్ రూ. 6.2 కోట్లకు మించలేదు.

    బి,సి సెంటర్లలో మంచి రెస్పాన్స్

    ‘సాక్ష్యం' మూవీకి మిక్డ్స్ రివ్యూలు వచ్చినప్పటికీ... రెస్పాన్స్ ఫర్వాలేదనే విధంగా ఉంది. శని, ఆదివారాల్లో మంచి వసూళ్లు రాబట్టింది. మల్టీ‌ప్లెక్సులతో పోలిస్తే బి, సి సెంటర్లలో మంచి రెస్పాన్స్ వచ్చింది.


    ఫస్ట్ వీకెండ్ వసూళ్లు ఎంతంటే?

    సాక్ష్యం మూవీ ఫస్ట్ వీకెండ్ వరల్డ్ వైడ్ రూ. 13 కోట్ల గ్రాస్ వసూలు చేసింది. ఇందులో రూ. 7.96 కోట్లు డిస్ట్రిబ్యూటర్ షేర్ వసూలైనట్లు సమాచారం.


    ఎంత రికవరీ అయింది?

    ‘సాక్ష్యం' మూవీ థియేట్రికల్ రైట్స్ రూ. 25 కోట్లకు అమ్ముడయ్యాయి. ఫస్ట్ వీకెంట్ రూ. 7.96 కోట్లు షేర్ వసూలు చేయడం ద్వారా డిస్ట్రిబ్యూటర్లు తాము పెట్టిన పెట్టుబడిలో 30 శాతానికిపైగా రికవరీ చేసుకున్నారు. అయితే సెకండ్ వీకెండ్ పూర్తయితే తప్ప సినిమా ఫలితం నిర్దారించలేం.


    సాక్ష్యం

    బెల్లంకొండ శ్రీనివాస్ తెరంగ్రేటం వివి వినాయక్ దర్శకత్వంలో వచ్చిన ‘అల్లుడు శ్రీను' సినిమాతో జరిగింది. ఆ తర్వాత స్పీడున్నోడు, జయ జానకి నాయక చిత్రాలు చేశాడు. ఈ సినిమాలు బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద ఆశించిన ఫలితాలు ఇవ్వలేదు. ‘సాక్ష్యం' ఎలాంటి ఫలితాలను మిగులుస్తుందో చూడాలి.


    English summary
    Sreenivas and Pooja Hegde starrer Saakshyam received mixed reviews but was quite successful in impressing the audience. Saakshyam has collected over Rs 13 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its first weekend. The movie is estimated to have collected nearly Rs 7.96 crore for its distributors, who shelled out Rs 25 crore on its theatrical rights.
    Story first published: Monday, July 30, 2018, 19:41 [IST]
