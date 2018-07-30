 »   » బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద ‘సాక్ష్యం’ పరిస్థితి ఎలా ఉంది?

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
English summary
Sreenivas and Pooja Hegde starrer Saakshyam received mixed reviews but was quite successful in impressing the audience. Saakshyam has collected over Rs 13 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its first weekend. The movie is estimated to have collected nearly Rs 7.96 crore for its distributors, who shelled out Rs 25 crore on its theatrical rights.
Story first published: Monday, July 30, 2018, 19:41 [IST]