 »   » బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద ‘శ్రీనివాస కళ్యాణం’ పరిస్థితి ఏంటి?

    నితిన్, రాశీ ఖన్నా జంటగా సతీష్ వేగేశ్న దర్శకత్వంలో దిల్ రాజు నిర్మించిన 'శ్రీనివాస కళ్యాణం' బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద యావరేజ్ పెర్ఫార్మెన్స్ కనబరుస్తోంది. సినిమా విడుదల రోజే మిక్డ్స్ టాక్ రావడం, యూత్ ఎట్రాక్ట్ కాక పోవడం, గురువారం విడుదల తర్వాత రెండో రోజైన శుక్రవారం భారీ కలెక్షన్ డ్రాప్ రావడంతో సినిమా ఆశించిన స్థాయిలో వసూళ్లు సాధించలేదు. సినిమా విడుదల ముందు ప్రమోషన్స్ భారీగా నిర్వహించినా ఎందుకనో పెద్దగా వర్కౌట్ కాలేదు. అయితే కలెక్షన్ మరీ అంత వరస్ట్‌గా కాస్త ఫర్వాలేదనే టాక్ వినిపిస్తోంది.

    తొలి రోజు ఎంత వసూలు చేసిందంటే..

    ఈ చిత్రాన్ని గురువారం విడుదల చేశారు. అయితే మిక్డ్స్ మౌత్ టాక్ రావడంతో కలెక్షన్లపై ఎఫెక్ట్ పడింది. తొలి రోజు వరల్డ్ వైడ్ రూ. 5.50 కోట్ల గ్రాస్ వసూలైంది. ఇందులో డిస్ట్రిబ్యూటర్లకు రూ. 3.18 కోట్ల షేర్ వచ్చినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.


    వీకెండ్ పరిస్థితి ఏంటి?

    రెండో రోజైన శుక్రవారం కలెక్షన్స్ 50 శాతం మేర పడిపోయాయని నిర్మాత దిల్ రాజు స్వయంగా వెల్లడించారు. అయితే శని, ఆదివారాల్లో ఫ్యామిలీ ఆడియన్స్ రావడంతో వసూళ్లు పుంజుకున్నాయి. దీంతో నిర్మాతలు ఊపిరి పీల్చుకున్నారు.


    తొలి 4 రోజుల్లో ఉంత?

    ట్రేడ్ వర్గాల నుండి అందుతున్న సమాచారం ప్రకారం ఈ చిత్రం తొలి 4 రోజుల్లో వరల్డ్ వైడ్ రూ. 17.20 కోట్ల గ్రాస్ వసూలు చేసింది. ఇందులో రూ. 9.15 కోట్ల డిస్ట్రిబ్యూటర్ షేర్ వచ్చినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.


    ఇంకా ఎంత రావాలి?

    శ్రీనివాస కళ్యాణం థియేట్రికల్ రైట్స్ రూ. 27 కోట్లకు అమ్ముడైనట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. డిస్ట్రిబ్యూటర్లు గట్టెక్కాలంటే ఇంకా దాదాపు 60 శాతం ఇన్వెస్ట్మెంట్ రికవరీ కావాల్సి ఉందట. ఆగస్టు 15న గీత గోవిందం విడుదలవుతున్న నేపథ్యంలో ‘శ్రీనివాస కళ్యాణం' పరిస్థితి ఎలా ఉంటుందో చూడాలి.


    English summary
    Srinivasa Kalyanam has reportedly collected Rs 17.20 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the four-day-extended first weekend and earned Rs 9.15 crore for its distributors, who have shelled out Rs 27 crore on its theatrical rights. Since it was a four-day weekend, Srinivasa Kalyanam was expected to recover over 60 percent of the distributors' investments.
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 14, 2018, 14:40 [IST]
