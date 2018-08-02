తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » యువ డైరెక్టర్‌కు చుక్కలు చూపించిన కాజల్.. ఆ హీరోకు నో..

యువ డైరెక్టర్‌కు చుక్కలు చూపించిన కాజల్.. ఆ హీరోకు నో..

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Kajal Agarwal Rejected Prashanth Varma's Offer

    గత దశాబ్దకాలంగా అందాల తార కాజల్ అగర్వాల్ కెరీర్ స్టడీగా దూసుకుపోతున్నది. పదేళ్లలో అటు గ్లామర్ పాత్రలతోనూ, ఇటు ఫెర్ఫార్మెన్స్ పాత్రలతోనూ ఆకట్టుకొంటున్నది. 2007లో లక్ష్మీ కల్యాణంతో కెరీర్ ఆరంభించిన ఈ ముద్దుగుమ్మ అర్ధ శతకాన్ని అందుకొన్నది. వయసు పెరిగినా ఇంకా గ్లామర్‌తో అగ్రహీరోలతో జతకడుతూ ప్రేక్షకులను మెప్పిస్తున్నది. ఇలాంటి పరిస్థితుల్లో ఓ యువ దర్శకుడు ఇచ్చిన ఆఫర్‌ను కాజల్ తిరస్కరించడం టాలీవుడ్‌లో చర్చనీయాంశమైంది. ఇంతకీ ఆ యువ దర్శకుడు ఎవరు? ఆ కథా కమామీషు ఏంటంటే..

    సీనియర్, యువ హీరోలతో

    సీనియర్, యువ హీరోలతో

    చిరంజీవి, రవితేజ లాంటి సీనియర్ హీరోలతోపాటు.. ఎన్టీఆర్, రానా లాంటి యువ హీరోలతో కూడా నటిస్తూ కాజల్ అలరిస్తున్నది. అందం, అభినయంతో తనదైన శైలిలో విజయాలను అందుకొంటున్నది. అందుకే తమిళ, తెలుగు చిత్రాల నిర్మాతలు ఆమె కోసం క్యూ కడుతున్నారు.

    50 చిత్రాలు పూర్తి

    50 చిత్రాలు పూర్తి

    నేనే రాజు నేనే మంత్రి చిత్రంతో 50 సినిమాలను పూర్తి చేసుకొన్నది. హీరోయిన్లు రెండు మూడు సినిమాలకే కనుమరుగైపోతున్న నేపథ్యంలో కాజల్ 50 సినిమాలు పూర్తి చేసుకోవడమంటే మామూలు విషయం కాదు. అందుకే ఆమె తన స్టార్ హోదాను పెంచుకొంటూ పోతున్నది.

    ప్రశాంత్ వర్మ ఆఫర్

    ప్రశాంత్ వర్మ ఆఫర్

    ఇటీవల కాలంలో ఖైదీ నంబర్ 150, ఆ తర్వాత ఎమ్మెల్యే, అ! లాంటి చిత్రాల్లో నటించి సక్సెస్ పంథాను కొనసాగిస్తున్నారు. ఇలాంటి స్థితిలో అ! చిత్ర దర్శకుడు ప్రశాంత్ వర్మ ఇచ్చిన ఆఫర్‌ను తిరస్కరించడం టాక్ ఆఫ్ ది ఇండస్ట్రీగా మారింది.

    రాజశేఖర్‌తో సినిమా

    రాజశేఖర్‌తో సినిమా

    అ! సక్సెస్ తర్వాత ప్రస్తుతం డాక్టర్ రాజశేఖర్‌తో ప్రశాంత్ వర్మ సినిమా రూపొందించనున్నారు. గరుడవేగతో మళ్లీ ఫామ్‌లోకి వచ్చిన రాజశేఖర్ సరసన కాజల్ అగర్వాల్‌ను హీరోయిన్‌గా పెట్టాలని ఆమెను సంప్రదించారట. తన వద్దకు వచ్చిన ఆఫర్‌ను తెలుసుకొని కాజల్ కంగుతిన్నారట. నా కెరీర్‌ ఇంకా కొన్నాళ్లు కొనసాగిస్తే బాగుంటుందని భావిస్తున్నాను. కాబట్టి మీ సినిమా చేయలేను అని చెప్పడం జరిగిందట.

    కాజల్ అగర్వాల్

    English summary
    Actress Kajal Agarwal is going good even after 10 years of career. She finished 50 movies with Nene Raju Nene Mantri. Now She Rejected young director Prashanth Varma's offer become talk of the Industry. Reports suggest that No for acting beside Senior Hero RajaSekhar.
    Story first published: Thursday, August 2, 2018, 15:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 2, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue