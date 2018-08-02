Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
kajal agarwal prashanth varma rajashekhar psv garuda vega కాజల్ అగర్వాల్ ప్రశాంత్ వర్మ రాజశేఖర్ పీఎస్వీ గరుడవేగ
English summary
Actress Kajal Agarwal is going good even after 10 years of career. She finished 50 movies with Nene Raju Nene Mantri. Now She Rejected young director Prashanth Varma's offer become talk of the Industry. Reports suggest that No for acting beside Senior Hero RajaSekhar.
Story first published: Thursday, August 2, 2018, 15:16 [IST]