 »   » మళ్లీ తెరపైకి ప్రభాస్, అనుష్క పెళ్లివార్త.. ఇదిగో బలమైన ఆధారం!

మళ్లీ తెరపైకి ప్రభాస్, అనుష్క పెళ్లివార్త.. ఇదిగో బలమైన ఆధారం!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu

Related Articles

బాహుబలి: ది కన్‌క్లూజన్ రిలీజ్ తర్వాత యంగ్ రెబల్‌స్టార్ ప్రభాస్, అనుష్కశెట్టి పెళ్లి చేసుకోబోతున్నారనే వార్తలు సంచలనంగా మారాయి. అయితే తమ మధ్య అలాంటి బంధం లేదని, మా మధ్య ఉన్న ఫ్రెండ్‌షిప్ మాత్రమే అని వారు చెప్పుకొచ్చారు. అయితే ఆ తర్వాత సాహో నుంచి అనుష్కను తప్పించి.. ప్రభాస్ పక్కన శ్రద్ధాకపూర్‌ను హీరోయిన్‌గా పెట్టారు. దాంతో వారిద్దరి పెళ్లి వార్తలు మరింత జోరు పెంచాయి. అయితే ప్రభాస్, అనుష్క బంధం అలానే కొనసాగుతున్నదనే తాజాగా బయటకు వచ్చింది.

Saaho Movie Team Shoots For Heavy Fight Scenes
సాహో కోసం ప్రభాస్

సాహో కోసం ప్రభాస్

సాహో చిత్రం కోసం ప్రభాస్ దుబాయ్‌లో బిజీగా షూటింగ్ చేస్తున్నారు. అనుష్క తీర్థయాత్రలు చేస్తూ పూజల్లో తలమునకలైయ్యారు. కానీ ప్రభాస్‌ కోసం అనుష్క దుబాయ్‌లో వెళ్లి అక్కడ ప్రత్యక్షం కావడంతో మళ్లీ వారిద్దరి ప్రేమ వ్యవహారం తెరపైకి వచ్చింది.

ప్రభాస్‌తో టచ్‌లో

ప్రభాస్‌తో టచ్‌లో

ప్రభాస్, అనుష్క మధ్య అఫైర్ మరింత బలంగా మారింది. గతంలో కంటే వారిద్దరూ ఇంకా దగ్గరయ్యారు. ప్రభాస్‌ దుబాయ్‌లో ఉంటే అనుష్క రెగ్యులర్‌గా వీడియో కాల్స్‌ చేస్తూ టచ్‌లోనే ఉన్నారు అని ఓ ఆంగ్ల దినపత్రిక కథనాన్ని వెల్లడించింది.

ఎన్నో ఏళ్లుగా రిలేషన్

ఎన్నో ఏళ్లుగా రిలేషన్

ఎన్నో ఏళ్లుగా ప్రభాస్, అనుష్క ప్రేమ వ్యవహారం వార్తలో నానుతున్నది. ఈ వార్తలకు పుల్‌స్టాప్ చెప్పడానికి ప్రభాస్ పెద్దనాన్న కృష్ణంరాజు కూడా బహిరంగ ప్రకటన చేశారు. ఈ ఏడాది ప్రభాస్ పెళ్లి జరుగుతుందని ఆయన వివరణ ఇచ్చారు.

సినిమాలకు దూరంగా అనుష్క

సినిమాలకు దూరంగా అనుష్క

భాగమతి చిత్రం తర్వాత అనుష్క సినిమాలకు దూరంగా ఉంటున్నారు. పెళ్లి కోసమే తాను సినిమాలు ఒప్పుకోవడం లేదనే సినీ వర్గాల్లో టాక్. అయితే వారిద్దరు పెళ్లి చేసుకొంటారా అనేది మిలియన్ డాలర్ ప్రశ్నగానే మిగిలింది.

English summary
After Baahubali2, Prabhas, Anushka relation and their marriage news went viral in Social media. Latest reports suggest that, the couple is still together and their relationship is going on stronger than ever. Even as Prabhas is busy with Saaho's shooting, Anushka makes it a point to keep in touch with him over video calls.
Story first published: Thursday, May 17, 2018, 14:16 [IST]
Other articles published on May 17, 2018
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers
 

తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

X