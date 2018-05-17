 »   » మళ్లీ తెరపైకి ప్రభాస్, అనుష్క పెళ్లివార్త.. ఇదిగో బలమైన ఆధారం!

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
English summary
After Baahubali2, Prabhas, Anushka relation and their marriage news went viral in Social media. Latest reports suggest that, the couple is still together and their relationship is going on stronger than ever. Even as Prabhas is busy with Saaho's shooting, Anushka makes it a point to keep in touch with him over video calls.
Story first published: Thursday, May 17, 2018, 14:16 [IST]