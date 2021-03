English summary

Adi Sai Kumar shines on the silver screen with the film Prema Kavali as the successor of Dialogue King Sai Kumar. He impressed everyone early in his career with a series of hits. He is trying to impress the Telugu audience by doing different experiments. In the meantime he was recently greeted with a love story film called Shashi. Aadi, who impressed everyone with his song 'Oke Ok Lokam', could not impress with the movie. But Aadi got good marks for his performance.