    భారీగా బరువు తగ్గిన హీరో నితిన్... ఈ లుక్ చూశారా?

    By
    |

    టాలీవుడ్ యంగ్ హీరో నితిన్‌ ఈ మధ్య కాలంలో సరైన హిట్టుపడక కాస్త వెనక పడ్డాడు కానీ... మళ్లీ వరుస ప్రాజెక్టులతో బిజీ అయ్యాడు. ఇటీవలే నితిన్ లేటెస్ట్ మూవీ 'భీష్మ' ఫస్ట్ లుక్ విడుదలవ్వగా ఫ్యాన్స్ ఫిదా అయిపోయారు. తాజాగా నితిన్ తన ఇన్‌స్టాగ్రామ్ పేజీలో బరువు తగ్గడానికి ఎంత కష్టపడాల్సి వచ్చిందో వెల్లడించారు.

    'కొన్ని నెలల క్రితం భుజం గాయమైంది. దాని నుంచి కోలుకోకముందే చేతికి కాలిన గాయమైంది. ఇక చేసేది ఏమీ లేక రెస్ట్ తీసుకోక తప్పలేదు. అలా రెస్ట్ తీసుకుని తీసుకుని కొంచెం వెయిట్ పెరిగాను. ఆ గాయాలు తగ్గిన తర్వాత బరువు తగ్గడానికి చాలా కష్ట పడాల్సి వచ్చింది. 2 నెలల్లో 12 కేజలు తగ్గాను' అని నితిన్ వెల్లడించారు.

    Actor Nithiin losing 12 Kilos in 2 months

    నేను ఈ లుక్‌లోకి రావడానికి నన్ను మోటివేట్ చేసిన జిమ్ ట్రైనర్ వంశీకి థాంక్స్. ఆయన మోటివేషన్, కేర్, ప్రాపర్ డైట్, వర్కౌట్ ప్లాన్ నా బాడీతో పాటు మైండ్ ఇంప్రూవ్ అయ్యేలా చేసి నాలోని పొటెన్షియల్ తిరిగి వచ్చేలా చేసిందని నితిన్ చెప్పుకొచ్చారు.

    నితిన్ సినిమాల విషయానికొస్తే.. ఇప్పటికే వెంకీ కుడుముల దర్శకత్వంలో 'భీష్మ' చేస్తున్న ఈ యంగ్ హీరో... చంద్రశేఖర్ యేలేటి దర్శకత్వంలో తెరకెక్కుతున్న సినిమాను మొదలు పెట్టేశాడు. అంతే కాకుండా వెంకీ అట్లూరితో 'రంగ్ దే' అనే చిత్రం చేయబోతున్నాడు.

    English summary
    "Few months back I had a BAD Shoulder injury and before I recover I had an accidential hand burnt! So inka chesedi emi untundi Rest tesukodam tappa..ala rest tesukoni tesukoni...koncham weight periga ela...Fatter version of me lol 😂 After somuch effort Now... this is my transformation after losing 12 Kilos in 2 months...I Must thank my Gym trainer vamshi_boxfitt11 for all the motivation, care, proper diet, your workout plan helped me improve my mind and body n helped me bring back my potential." actor nithiin said.
    Story first published: Sunday, July 14, 2019, 18:35 [IST]
