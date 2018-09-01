Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
English summary
Geetha Govindam is a Telugu movie starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in prominent roles. It is a romantic drama directed by Parasuram. Allu Aravind, Bunny Vasu are the producers for this movie. This movie released on August 15, 2018. This movie joined in 100 crores club recently.
Story first published: Saturday, September 1, 2018, 12:15 [IST]