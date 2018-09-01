తెలుగు
 »   » రష్మిక లవ్లీ పార్ట్‌నర్.. విజయ్ దేవరకొండ అరుదైన అంకితం.. వంద కోట్లు ఎవరికి..!

రష్మిక లవ్లీ పార్ట్‌నర్.. విజయ్ దేవరకొండ అరుదైన అంకితం.. వంద కోట్లు ఎవరికి..!

Posted By:
    అర్జున్ రెడ్డి బ్లాక్ బస్టర్‌ తర్వాత విజయ్ దేవరకొండ గీత గోవిందంతో మరోసారి అనూహ్యమైన విజయాన్ని సొంతం చేసుకొన్నారు. కన్నడ భామ రష్మిక మందన్నతో కలిసి నటించిన ఈ చిత్రం ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా భారీ కలెక్షన్లను రాబట్టింది. ఓవర్సీస్‌లో వసూళ్ల సునామీ సృష్టించిన ఈ చిత్రం తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాలతోపాటు తమిళ, కన్నడ, మలయాళంలో కలెక్షన్ల కుంభవృష్టిని పారించింది. గీత గోవిందం 100 కోట్ల సాధించడంపై విజయ్ దేవరకొండ ఆసక్తికరమైన ట్వీట్ చేశారు. అదేమిటంటే..

    12 రోజుల్లోనే 100 కోట్లు

    12 రోజుల్లోనే 100 కోట్లు

    గీతా ఆర్ట్స్ రూపొందించిన గీతా గోవిందం ఆగస్టు 15న రిలీజైంది. తొలి ఆట నుంచే భారీ వసూళ్లను సాధించడంతో కలెక్షన్ల రికార్డులను తిరగరాసింది. కేవలం 12 రోజుల్లోనే ఈ చిత్రం రూ.100 కోట్ల గ్రాస్ కలెక్షన్లను సాధించింది.

    విజయ్ దేవరకొండ సెంచరీ

    విజయ్ దేవరకొండ సెంచరీ

    విజయ్ దేవరకొండ కెరీర్‌లోనే అత్యధిక వసూళ్లను సాధించిన చిత్రంగా రికార్డును నమోదు చేసింది. ఆరో చిత్రంతోనే విజయ్ సెంచరీ సాధించడంపై ట్రేడ్ వర్గాలు ఆశ్యర్యానికి లోనయ్యాయి.

    నా సెంచరీ అంకితం

    తాను నటించిన గీతా గోవిందం 100 కోట్ల మార్కును దాటడంపై విజయ్ దేవరకొండ ట్వీట్ చేశారు. నా తొలి సెంచరీని నా కోచింగ్ స్టాఫ్ గీతా ఆర్ట్స్, కెప్టెన్ బుజ్జీకి, నా లవ్లీ లేడి, నా పార్ట్‌నర్ హీరోయిన్ రష్మిక మందన్నకు అంకితం ఇస్తున్నా. ఈ సినిమాను ఆదరించిన తెలుగు, తమిళ, కన్నడ, మలయాళ ప్రేక్షకుల స్పందన అమేజింగ్‌గా ఉంది అని అన్నారు.

    నోటా, టాక్సీవాలాతో రెడీ

    నోటా, టాక్సీవాలాతో రెడీ

    వరుస చిత్రాలతో మంచి జోష్ మీద ఉన్న విజయ్ దేవరకొండ ప్రస్తుతం టాక్సీవాలా, నోటా చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్నారు. టాక్సీవాలా రిలీజ్‌కు సిద్దంగా ఉంది. నోటా ప్రస్తుతం శరవేగంగా షూటింగ్ జరుపుకొంటున్నది. ఈ చిత్రం తెలుగు, తమిళ భాషల్లో రూపుదిద్దుకొంటున్నది.

    English summary
    Geetha Govindam is a Telugu movie starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in prominent roles. It is a romantic drama directed by Parasuram. Allu Aravind, Bunny Vasu are the producers for this movie. This movie released on August 15, 2018. This movie joined in 100 crores club recently.
    Story first published: Saturday, September 1, 2018, 12:15 [IST]
