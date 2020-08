బట్టలు పోగొట్టుకున్న హీరోయిన్.. పాపం, ఎద అందాలను చేతితో అడ్డుపెట్టుకొని..

English summary

Glamor show is a weapon that heroines commonly use to receive craze as a star heroine in the film industry. It is often heard in the talk industry that if you can attract an audience with intense beauty, chances are they will come by themselves. And now a beauty is doing without sleep to the Kollywood audience. Her name is Banita Sandu. Aditya Verma is playing the latest tricks in increasing the beauty followers of this beauty who entered the South industry with her film.