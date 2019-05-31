తెలుగు
    రేణు దేశాయ్ సంచలన పోస్ట్.. మళ్ళీ ప్రేమ నేర్చుకోవడం సాధ్యమేనా?

    By
    |

    పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ మాజీ భార్య రేణు దేశాయ్ తన మనసులోని భావాలను కవితల రూపంలో సోషల్ మీడియా ద్వారా వెల్లడిస్తూ ఉంటారు. తాజాగా ఆమె తన ఇన్‌‌స్టాగ్రామ్ పేజీలో పోస్ట్ చేసిన పోయెట్రీ లైన్స్ హాట్ టాపిక్ అయ్యాయి. చూడటానికి ఇది సాధారణ కవితాల కనిపించినా ఇందులో ఆమె జీవితం కనిపిస్తోందనే అభిప్రాయాలు వ్యక్తం అవుతున్నాయి.

    మళ్ళీ ప్రేమ నేర్చుకోవడం సాధ్యమేనా? మొట్టమొదటి సారి ప్రేమలో పడ్డప్పటి నవ్వు ఇప్పుడు దొరుకుతుందా? అద్దంలో మీ ముఖం చూసుకుంటే మీరు కోల్పోయింది ఏమిటో మీకు అర్థమవుతుంది? అంటూ రేణు దేశాయ్ ఆసక్తికరంగా ఈ కవిత రాశారు.

    ఈ కవితలో రేణు దేశాయ్ పర్సనల్ లైఫ్ కనిపిస్తుందా?

    రేణు దేశాయ్ షేర్ చేసిన ఈ కవితలో చాలా అర్థం ఉందని, ఈ కవిత ఆమె పర్సనల్ లైఫ్ రిఫ్లెక్ట్ చేసే విధంగా ఉందనే అభిప్రాయాలు వ్యక్తం అవుతున్నాయి. ఇందులో ప్రతి పదం రేణు జీవితంలో జరిగిన భావన కలుగజేస్తుందని మరికొందరు అంటున్నారు.

    రేణు దేశాయ్ ఫస్ట్ లవ్

    రేణు దేశాయ్ సినిమా రంగానికి వచ్చిన కొత్తలోనే పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ మీద మనసు పారేసుకున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. అతడితో సహజీవనం, పెళ్లి, పిల్లలు, విడాకుల గురించి ప్రత్యేకంగా చెప్పాల్సిన పని లేదు. ఆమె తన జీవితంలో ఎదుర్కొన్న పరిస్థితుల నుంచి ఉప్పొంగిన భావాలనే ఇలా కవితల రూపంలో రాస్తుంటారని టాక్.

    తనలోని టాలెంటుకు పదును పెడుతున్న రేణు దేశాయ్

    పెళ్లి తర్వాత రేణు దేశాయ్ తనలోని టాలెంటుకు మరింత పదును పెట్టే ప్రయత్నం చేశారు. రచయితగా, దర్శకురాలిగా, నిర్మాతగా సినిమా రంగంలో రాణించే ప్రయత్నం చేసి విఫలం అయ్యారు. ప్రస్తుతం కాస్త గ్యాప్ ఇచ్చినా తన ప్రయత్నాలు కొనసాగిస్తూనే ఉన్నారు.

    త్వరలో మరో పెళ్లి

    రేణు దేశాయ్ త్వరలో మరో పెళ్లి చేసుకోబోతున్నారు. పూణెకు చెందిన వ్యక్తితో ఇప్పటికే ఆమె నిశ్చితార్థం జరిగిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. అయితే అతడి సెక్యూరిటీ కారణాల వల్ల అతడి పేరు బయట పెట్టేందుకు రేణు దేశాయ్ నిరాకరించారు. త్వరలోనే వీరి వివాహం జరిగే అవకాశం ఉంది.

    English summary
    "Is it possible to learn to love again...? To grin like an adolescent flush with first love? To start measuring time not in just days but minutes and seconds? To look at self in a mirror and see a pretty face long lost to time? To lose sleep and stare at the night sky and search for your face among the stars? To crave, like a lost traveller yearning for an oasis, for a glimpse of your love filled eyes? To feel, like the sunlight that filters through the leaves of trees, so gentle and desirable? Is it possible, to feel your heart beat faster, for just a passing thought of yours? Yes, it is... and it is because I love you not knowing how, where or from when...I love you, because these feelings know, no other way." Renu Desai write a poetry.
