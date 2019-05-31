రేణు దేశాయ్ సంచలన పోస్ట్.. మళ్ళీ ప్రేమ నేర్చుకోవడం సాధ్యమేనా?

English summary

"Is it possible to learn to love again...? To grin like an adolescent flush with first love? To start measuring time not in just days but minutes and seconds? To look at self in a mirror and see a pretty face long lost to time? To lose sleep and stare at the night sky and search for your face among the stars? To crave, like a lost traveller yearning for an oasis, for a glimpse of your love filled eyes? To feel, like the sunlight that filters through the leaves of trees, so gentle and desirable? Is it possible, to feel your heart beat faster, for just a passing thought of yours? Yes, it is... and it is because I love you not knowing how, where or from when...I love you, because these feelings know, no other way." Renu Desai write a poetry.