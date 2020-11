కాజల్ అగర్వాల్ సూపర్ జోష్.. సముద్రపు అడుగున భర్తతో రొమాన్స్

English summary

South Star Herione Kajal Aggarwal getting married soon. Reports suggest that This Indian 2 Heroine got engaged to Business Man Gautam. Kajal posted that, I said yes. It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai. Now Kajal Aggarwal an Gautam Kitchlu honeymoon trip photos goes viral.