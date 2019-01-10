అందుకే వదిలేశాడు, ఫోన్ చేసి ఏడ్చా: ఫస్ట్ లవర్ గురించి తాప్సీ!

మనలో చాలా మంది తెలిసీ తెలియని వయసులో, స్కూల్ డేస్లో తొలి ప్రేమ అనుభూతి పొందే ఉంటారు. ఫస్ట్ లవ్ అనేది ఎప్పటికీ అలా గుర్తుండి పోయే జ్ఞాపకం. సినిమా స్టార్లు కూడా అందుకు అతీతం ఏమీ కాదు. భువనేశ్వర్లో ఇండియా టుడే మైండ్ రాక్స్ 2019 అనే కార్యక్రమంలో పాల్గొన్న హీరోయిన్ తాప్సీ తన తొలి ప్రేమ అనుభవాన్ని పంచుకున్నారు.
తన ఫస్ట్ లవ్ రిలేషన్ గురించి తాప్సీ వెల్లడిస్తూ... '9వ తరగతిలోనే నా ఫస్ట్ లవ్ రిలేషన్ మొదలైంది. నా స్నేహితులతో పోలిస్తే నా ఫస్ట్ రిలేషన్ చాలా ఆలస్యం అయిందని భావించేదాన్ని. ఆ వయసులో అది చాలా ఫన్నీ రిలేషన్.' అన్నారు.
అందుకే నన్ను వదిలేశాడు
నా ఫస్ట్ లవ్ రిలేషన్ ఎక్కువ రోజులు కొనసాగలేదు. 10వ తరగతిలోకి రాగానే బోర్డ్ ఎగ్జామ్స్ మీద కాన్సన్ట్రేట్ చేయాలని చెప్పి నన్ను నా బాయ్ ఫ్రెండ్ వదిలేశాడు అంటూ తమ ప్రేమ విఫలం కావడానికి గల కారణం చెప్పుకొచ్చారు తాప్సీ.
ఫోన్ చేసి ఏడ్చాను
ఆ సమయంలో సెల్ ఫోన్లు ఉండేవి కాదు. మా ఇంటి సమీపంలో ఉండే పబ్లిక్ టెలిఫోన్ బూత్కు వెళ్లి అతడికి కాల్ చేశాను. నన్ను ఎందుకు వదిలేశావ్ అని ఏడుస్తూ అడిగాను... అని గుర్తు చేసుకున్నారు.
అది చాలా డెడ్లీ కాంబినేషన్
తాను రిలేషన్షిప్స్లో ఎలా ఉంటాననే విషయం వెల్లడిస్తూ... ‘‘నేను లియో(సింహ రాశి), ఆగస్టు 1న జన్మించాను. లియో, నెం.1 అనేది వెరీ డెడ్లీ కాంబినేషన్. నా వృత్తి, పర్సనల్ లైఫ్ రెండూ కూడా నాకు ముఖ్యమే. నాకు మ్యాచ్ అయ్యేవాడు దొరకాలని కోరుకుంటాను అన్నారు.
ఆ కల ఎక్కువ రోజులు ఉండదు
నేను రిలేషన్షిప్లో ఉంటే... నా ఎంటైర్ లైప్ ఊహించుకుంటాను. పిల్లలు, ఫ్యామిలీ ఇలా అన్నీ ఆలోచిస్తాను. కొన్ని రోజుల తర్వాత ఆ కల చెదిరిపోతుంది. నేను కోరుకున్న వ్యక్తి ఇతడు కాదేమో.... మరొకరేమో అనిపిస్తుందని తాప్సీ తెలిపారు.
At India Today Mind Rocks 2019 Bhubaneshwar, Taapsee Pannu said, "My first relationship was in ninth standard. I thought I was late, compared to other friends of mine. Bohot hi funny and awkward relationship tha. At that time, he left me saying that 'tenth ke board aarahi hai and I need to concentrate.'" She added, "I remember, we didn't have cell phones at that time so I used to go to a PCO behind my house to call him and cry saying, 'Why are you leaving me?.'"
Story first published: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 18:18 [IST]
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more