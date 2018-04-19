 »   » చెంప పగలకొట్టండి.. నాగబాబు సూచనపై శ్రీరెడ్డి కామెంట్

చెంప పగలకొట్టండి.. నాగబాబు సూచనపై శ్రీరెడ్డి కామెంట్

పవర్‌స్టార్ పవన్ కల్యాణ్‌తోపాటు ఆయన తల్లిపై శ్రీరెడ్డి చేసిన అనుచిత వ్యాఖ్యలు మీడియాలో అత్యంత వివాదాస్పదమయ్యాయి. శ్రీరెడ్డి వివాదాస్పద వ్యాఖ్యల నేపథ్యంలో మెగా బ్రదర్ నాగబాబు తీవ్రంగా స్పందించారు. మీ తల్లిని ఎవరైనా తిడితే ఊరుకొంటారా? అని మీడియాను ప్రశ్నించారు. మేము దేనినైనా భరించే శక్తి మాకు ఉంది. కాబట్టే సహనంతో ఉంటున్నామని నాగబాబు పేర్కొన్నారు.

ఈ వివాదం నేపథ్యంలో పవన్ కల్యాణ్‌ను తిట్టినందుకు శ్రీరెడ్డి వెంటనే క్షమాపణలు చెప్పింది. అంతేకాకుండా నాగబాబు ప్రసంగంపై స్పందించారు. ఆమె ఏమన్నారంటే..

మా ఉద్యమం లో మేము కోరిన హామీలలో షూటింగ్ లో వాష్‌రూమ్, డ్రెస్సింగ్ కోసం ఇబ్బంది పడుతున్న స్త్రీలకి టాయిలెట్స్, డ్రెస్సింగ్ రూమ్స్ ఏర్పాటు చేస్తామని హామీ ఇచ్చిన నాగబాబు అన్నకి థ్యాంక్స్, ఎవరన్నా తప్పుగా ప్రవర్తిస్తే ధైర్యంగా అక్కడికక్కడే చెంప పగలకొట్టమని ధైర్యం నూరిపోసినందుకు థాంక్స్ అని ట్విట్టర్‌లో ఓ పోస్ట్ పెట్టింది.

English summary
Actor Nagababu reacted on recent development on film Industry in media. He speaks about allegations made on the Industry. He promised that he will take care of issues related to Industry. On Nagababu Speech.. Sri reddy reacted in twitter and gives clarity about Nagababu
Story first published: Thursday, April 19, 2018, 14:29 [IST]
