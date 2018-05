 »   » అల్లు అర్జున్ రియల్ హీరో: అభిమాని కోరిక తీర్చి...రూ. 10 లక్షల సహాయం!

English summary

Allu Arjun's hardcore fan Dev Sai Ganesh has been ill since sometime and the star himself made it to Anakapalle to meet him. When Dev Sai Ganesh's brother requested Bunny on his Twitter timeline to fulfill the last wish of his brother, Bunny obliged to come down to Anakapalle to meet his terminally ill fan and even donated a Rs 10 Lakh for his treatment.