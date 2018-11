English summary

"My friend died in gandhi hospital on sunday. he was alive for 3 hours after they brought him from the accident. as it was sunday there was no proper care, the parents had to push the stretcher around themselves. at any other hospital 3 hours would have saved him. my sister worked at gandhi and she says she can imagine.. on a sunday night...why didn't they shift him somewhere else...i don't know...they were in panic..but really..in the capital of a state, why can't we count on a government hospital to rush to save a life. sunday or any day what can we do KTRTRS sir to make sure that the word 'government hospital' need not be synonymous with carelessness and death. my friend was easily one of the best cameramen we have in the state. i don't know whom else to ask sir. nobody should die needlessly.:" Mahanati director Nag Aswin tweeted.