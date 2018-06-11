 »   » దమ్ము బిర్యానీలో కాదురా వెధవ.. నీలో.. జంబలకిడి పంబ ట్రైలర్ రిలీజ్

    గీతాంజలి, జ‌య‌మ్ము నిశ్చ‌య‌మ్మురా వంటి వైవిధ్య‌మైన సినిమాల త‌ర్వాత కమెడియన్ శ్రీనివాస‌రెడ్డి హీరోగా న‌టించిన చిత్రం జంబ‌ల‌కిడి పంబ‌. శివ‌మ్ సెల్యూలాయిడ్స్, మెయిన్‌లైన్ ప్రొడ‌క్ష‌న్స్ సంయుక్తంగా తెర‌కెక్కిస్తున్నాయి. సిద్ధి ఇద్నాని క‌థానాయిక‌. పోసాని కృష్ణ‌ముర‌ళి, వెన్నెల కిశోర్ కీల‌క పాత్ర‌ధారులు. జె.బి. ముర‌ళీకృష్ణ (మ‌ను) ద‌ర్శ‌క‌త్వం వ‌హిస్తున్నారు. ర‌వి, జోజో జోస్‌, శ్రీనివాస‌రెడ్డి. ఎన్ నిర్మాత‌లు. ఈ చిత్రం జూన్ 22న రిలీజ్‌కు సిద్ధమవుతున్నది. రిలీజ్‌ను పురస్కరించుకొని జంబలకిడి పంబ ట్రైలర్‌ను రిలీజ్ చేశారు.

    జంబలకిడి పంబ ట్రైలర్ అవుట్ అండ్ అవుట్ కామెడీ అనే ఫీలింగ్‌ను కలిగిస్తున్నది. 'మగాళ్ల బాడీలో ఉంటే ఎంత నరకమో తెలుసా?', 'దమ్ము ఉండాల్సింది బిర్యానీలో కాదురా వెధవ..నీలో' అనే డైలాగ్స్ కామెడీ రేంజ్‌ను తెలియజేస్తున్నాయి. సన్నివేశాల్లో సున్నిత హాస్యం ఆరోగ్యకరంగా కనిపించింది.

    The first look poster of Srinivas Reddy starrer Jamba Lakidi Pamba was released today by actor Naresh Vijaya Krishna. In an event held Sarathi Studios, the poster was unveiled in the presence of actor Ali and director Maruthi Dasari. The cast and crew of the film were also present. Actor Naresh was the hero of Jamba Lakidi Pamba which was released in 1993. “I never thought someone will use this title again for a movie. It was director and my best friend EVV Satyanarayana coined the term Jamba Lakidi Pamba. This movie completed censor and set release on June 22nd.
    Story first published: Monday, June 11, 2018, 20:20 [IST]
