 »   » దమ్ము బిర్యానీలో కాదురా వెధవ.. నీలో.. జంబలకిడి పంబ ట్రైలర్ రిలీజ్

The first look poster of Srinivas Reddy starrer Jamba Lakidi Pamba was released today by actor Naresh Vijaya Krishna. In an event held Sarathi Studios, the poster was unveiled in the presence of actor Ali and director Maruthi Dasari. The cast and crew of the film were also present. Actor Naresh was the hero of Jamba Lakidi Pamba which was released in 1993. “I never thought someone will use this title again for a movie. It was director and my best friend EVV Satyanarayana coined the term Jamba Lakidi Pamba. This movie completed censor and set release on June 22nd.