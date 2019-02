ఎన్టీఆర్ జీవితంలోని విలన్లను చూపించక పోతే ఎవరు చూస్తారు? రామ్ గోపాల్ వర్మ

English summary

Lakshmi's NTR ran into trouble, recently, when the song Vennupotu was released. The song talked about backstabbing and supporters of Naidu burnt effigies of Varma for allegedly showing the chief minister in poor light. In India Today interview, Varma remained unfazed and said that he was "well within (his) rights" to bring the truth alive on celluloid. "With regard to Chandrababu Naidu, I am making a film on a story which is in the public domain and I am well within my rights to do so and my intention is to depict the truth but not to target anyone," he said.