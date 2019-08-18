English summary

Nandamuri Harikrishna Death Allversary Today. Chandrababu, NTR, Kalyan Ram and other Celebrities Pay Tribute. Nandamuri Harikrishna was an Indian film actor, producer and politician. He was known for his works in Telugu cinema. Harikrishna was the fourth son of Telugu matinee idol, and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. T. Rama Rao. Harikrishna was the father of actors N. T. Rama Rao Jr., and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.