    హరికృష్ణ సంవత్సరీకం... కళ్యాణ్ రామ్, ఎన్టీఆర్‌కు బాబు పరామర్శ

    By
    |

    దివంగత నటుడు, మాజీ ఎంపీ నందమూరి హరికృష్ణ సంవత్సరీకం ఆదివారం హైదరాబాద్‌లోని నివాసంలో కుటుంబ సభ్యులు నిర్వహించారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా ఏపీ మాజీ సీఎం చంద్రబాబుతో పాటు పలువురు ప్రముఖులు అక్కడికి చేరుకుని నివాళులు అర్పించారు.

    సినీ నటుడు, రాజ్యసభ మాజీ సభ్యుడు నందమూరి హరికృష్ణ నల్లగొండ జిల్లాలో ఆగస్టు 29, 2018న జరిగిన రోడ్డు ప్రమాదంలో మృత్యువాత పడిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. హరి మరణం అభిమానులతో పాటు, కుటుంబ సభ్యులను తీవ్ర విషాదంలోకి నెట్టివేసింది.

    Nandamuri Harikrishna death anniversary today

    తండ్రి హరికృష్ణ హస్తికలను గతేడాది అక్టోబర్ 30న కృష్ణా నదిలో నిమజ్జనం చేసిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. జోగులాంబ గద్వాల జిల్లాలోని బీచుపల్లి పుణ్యక్షేత్రం వద్ద గల కృష్ణా తీరంలో వేదపండితుల సంక్షమంలో ఈ తంతు నిర్వహించారు.

    జూ ఎన్టీఆర్ గతేడాది 'అరవింద సమేత' షూటింగ్ మధ్యలో ఉండగా ఈ విషాదం చోటు చేసుకున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఆ సమయంలో సినిమా షూటింగ్ కొంతకాలం షూటింగ్ వాయిదా వేయాలని ప్రయత్నించారు. తన వల్ల నిర్మాతలు నష్టపోకూడదని, తండ్రి హరికృష్ణ చనిపోయిన ఐదు రోజులకే చిత్రీకరణలో పాల్గొన్నాడు ఎన్టీఆర్‌.

    Nandamuri Harikrishna death anniversary today

    ఆ తర్వాత జరిగిన ప్రీ రిలీజ్‌ ఫంక్షన్‌లో ఎన్టీఆర్ తన మనసులో ఉన్న దుఃఖాన్నంతా వెల్లగక్కారు. ఈ సంఘటన వల్ల సినిమా అనుకున్న తేదీకి రిలీజ్‌ కాదేమో? అనుకున్నారు. కాని వృత్తి ధర్మం ఎప్పుడు మరిచిపోకూడదని మా తాతగారు మా నాన్నగారికి చెప్పారు. మా నాన్న గారు మాకు అదే చెప్పారు. రేపటి రోజున మా పిల్లలుకు కూడా మేం ఇదే నేర్పిస్తామని ఎన్టీఆర్ వెల్లడించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    English summary
    Nandamuri Harikrishna Death Allversary Today. Chandrababu, NTR, Kalyan Ram and other Celebrities Pay Tribute. Nandamuri Harikrishna was an Indian film actor, producer and politician. He was known for his works in Telugu cinema. Harikrishna was the fourth son of Telugu matinee idol, and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. T. Rama Rao. Harikrishna was the father of actors N. T. Rama Rao Jr., and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.
    Story first published: Sunday, August 18, 2019, 17:05 [IST]
