తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » RX 100 చిత్రంపై వర్మ కామెంట్.. ఇంట్రెస్టింగ్ ట్వీట్!

RX 100 చిత్రంపై వర్మ కామెంట్.. ఇంట్రెస్టింగ్ ట్వీట్!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    భారీ హైప్, క్రేజ్‌తో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చిన RX 100 చిత్రం మొదటిరోజున భారీ ఓపెనింగ్స్‌ను సాధిస్తున్నది. తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో ఈ చిత్రానికి మంచి ప్రేక్షకాదరణ లభిస్తున్నట్టు సమాచారం. హైదరాబాద్ జంట నగరాల్లోనూ, కృష్ణా, గుంటూరు, వైజాగ్, కాకినాడ, రాజమండ్రి, అనంతపురం, అనకాపల్లి, గాజువాక సెంటర్లలో మంచి ఓపెనింగ్స్ వచ్చినట్టు తెలుస్తున్నది.

    RX 100 (A): మీ టికెట్స్ ను వెంటనే బుక్ చేసుకోండి!

    ప్రముఖ దర్శకుడు రాంగోపాల్ వర్మ శిష్యుడు అజయ్ భూపతి RX 100 చిత్రానికి దర్శకత్వం వహించారు. ఈ చిత్రం మేకింగ్ విభిన్నంగా ఉందని క్రిటిక్స్ అభిప్రాయపడుతున్నారు.


    RX 100 Movie Public Talk RX 100 సినిమా పబ్లిక్ టాక్

    RX 100 చిత్రం ఓపెనింగ్స్ సాధిస్తున్న నేపథ్యంలో రాంగోపాల్ వర్మ ఆసక్తికరమైన ట్వీట్ చేశారు. RX 100 చిత్రం భారీ ఓపెనింగ్స్ సాధిస్తున్నది. డైరెక్టర్ అజయ్ భూపతి, హీరోయిన్ పాయల్ రాజ్‌పుత్, హీరో కార్తికేయకు రోరింగ్ కంగ్రాట్స్. రిలీజ్‌కు ఏర్పడిన క్రేజ్‌తో ప్రేక్షకులు థియేటర్లకు పరుగులు పెడుతున్నట్టు తెలిసింది. అంతేకాకుండా సినిమా ఓపెనింగ్స్, ప్రేక్షకుల స్పందన సూపర్‌గా ఉంది అని వర్మ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    Ram Gopal Varma tweeted about RX 100

    English summary
    Ajay Bhupathi, a student of Ram Gopal Varma is making his directorial debut with RX 100 movie which released on July 12th. Starring Karthikeya and Payal, the film is an intense love story. Teasers, Trailers created lot of buzz in the industry. Before its release, high expectations in audience. In this occassion, Ram Gopal Varma tweet about the movie become viral.
    Story first published: Thursday, July 12, 2018, 15:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 12, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue