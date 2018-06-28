 »   » మోసం చేయడం లేదు.. పెళ్లి చేసుకొంటున్నా.. సహజీవనంపై ఆసక్తి లేదు.. రేణు

English summary

Renu Desai gets engaged to a mystery man. Renu Desai decided to announce her engagement by sharing pictures on social media; yet wants to keep her man’s identity a secret. Yes, she got engaged in a private ceremony yesterday with just close friends and family in attendance. While it’s okay to ask for privacy. We don’t understand what’s with not even revealing the name of the man, who she is going to spend the rest of her life with. All that we get to see in the engagement picture is his smile and how happy he is to get one step closer to getting married to Renu.