 »   » మోసం చేయడం లేదు.. పెళ్లి చేసుకొంటున్నా.. సహజీవనంపై ఆసక్తి లేదు.. రేణు

పవర్ స్టార్ పవన్ కల్యాణ్ మాజీ భార్య రేణుదేశాయ్ రెండో పెళ్లి వార్తపై మీడియాలో విస్తృతమైన చర్చ జరుగుతున్నది. పవన్తో అధికారికంగా విడాకులు పొందిన ఏడేళ్ల తర్వాత మళ్లీ పెళ్లి చేసుకోవాలని నిర్ణయం తీసుకొన్న నేపథ్యంలో మిశ్రమ స్పందన వ్యక్తమవుతున్నది. కొందరు సానుకూలంగా స్పందించగా, మరికొందరు ప్రతికూలంగా స్పందించారు. అ అంశంపై ఇటీవల రేణు ఓ ఆంగ్ల దినపత్రికకు ఇచ్చిన ఇంటర్వ్యూలో పలు విషయాలను పంచుకొన్నారు.
Pawan Kalyan Tweets About Renu Desai Second Marriage
పెద్దలు కుదిర్చిన పెళ్లి
నాది లవ్ మ్యారేజ్ అసలే కాదు. పెద్దలు కుదిర్చిన పెళ్లి. నా పెళ్లి విషయం చాలా హ్యాపీగా ఉన్నాను. కానీ కొన్ని కారణాల వల్ల అంత ఉత్సాహంగా లేను. జీవితంలో ఎవరిపైనైనా ప్రేమ ఒకేసారి పుడుతుంది. మళ్లీ మళ్లీ ప్రేమలో పడలేం. ఇక ప్రేమ పెళ్లిపై ఆసక్తి పోయింది అని రేణుదేశాయ్ పేర్కొన్నారు.
నాకు ఎలాంటి బాధలేదు
పవన్తో విడిపోయిన తర్వాత ఒంటరిగానే జీవించాను. ఆరోగ్య సమస్యలు తప్ప మరో బాధ లేదు. నాకు కాబోయే భర్త మంచివారు. ప్రశాంతంగా ఉంటారు. ఇద్దరం వేరే రంగాలకు చెందిన వారం. మా రంగంలో మాకు మంచి ఆదాయం ఉంది అని రేణు చెప్పారు.
సహజీవనంపై నమ్మకం పోయింది
పెళ్లి ఎందుకు సహజీవనం చేయవచ్చు కదా అని కొందరు ప్రశ్నలు లేవనెత్తుతున్నారు. కానీ నాకు అలాంటి జీవితంపై నమ్మకం పోయింది. గతంలో సహజీవనం చేశాను. అప్పుడు ఉన్న పరిస్థితుల కారణంగా సహజీవనం చేయాల్సి వచ్చింది. ప్రస్తుతం నా చుట్టు ఉన్న పరిస్థితులు వేరు అని రేణు వెల్లడించారు.
మోసం.. నేరం చేయడం లేదు
మన సమాజంలో వివాహ బంధానికి గౌరవం ఉంది. పెళ్లి అనేది బలమైన నమ్మకం. అందులో ప్రశాంతత ఉంటుంది. నేను ఎవరినీ మోసం చేయడం లేదు. నేరం చేయడం లేదు. నాకు 37 ఏళ్లు. పెళ్లి చేసుకొంటున్నాను. ఇది నా వ్యక్తిగత జీవితానికి సంబంధించిన నిర్ణయం. ఎవరూ తీవ్రంగా స్పందించినా పట్టించుకొను అని రేణు దేశాయ్ అభిప్రాయపడ్డారు.
ట్విట్టర్ నుంచి వైదొలిగి
గత ఆదివారం (జూన్ 24న) రేణు దేశాయ్ నిశ్చితార్థం జరిగింది. రేణు రెండో పెళ్లి చేసుకోవాలని నిర్ణయం తీసుకొన్న నేపథ్యంలో కొందరు సోషల్ మీడియాలో అతిగా స్పందించారు. దాంతో ఆమె ట్విట్టర్ నుంచి వైదొలిగిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. రేణు కొత్త జీవితాన్ని పెళ్లి చేసుకోవడంపై పవన్ కల్యాణ్ సానుకూలంగా స్పందించారు. ఆమె సుఖ:శాంతులతో జీవితం సాగాలని ఆకాక్షించారు.
Story first published: Thursday, June 28, 2018, 16:08 [IST]
