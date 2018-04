 »   » ఊహించుకొని రాయొద్దు.. నేనున్న ఈ పరిస్థితుల్లో ఏది పడితే అది రాస్తే.. సాయిధరమ్ తేజ్

English summary

Sai Dharam Tej’s upcoming film shooting going with brisk pace. Anupama Parameswaran will be co-starring alongside Tej in the film. Senior Producer KS Rama Rao is producing the film. This film unit conducted a press meet at Sarathi Studio in Hyderabd. Director Karunakaran, Sai Dharam Tej, KS Ramarao attended for the meet.