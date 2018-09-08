 »   » దారుణంగా సిల్లీ ఫెలోస్ కలెక్షన్లు.. సునీల్, నరేష్ పరిస్థితి ఏంటో?

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
silly fellows movie review and rating silly fellows cinema review and rating silly fellows sunil allari naresh nandini roy సిల్లీఫెలోస్ రివ్యూ అండ్ రేటింగ్ సిల్లీ ఫెల్లోస్ మూవీ రివ్యూ సునీల్
English summary
Allari Naresh, Sunil, Bhimaneni Srinivasa Rao ‘s Silly Fellows released on September 7th. It is also releasing in a very good number of screens. All theatrical rights of the film including expenses are valued for more than 5.50 Crores. Nandini Rai, Poorna, Krishna Shukla, Jayaprakash Reddy are lead actors in this movie.
Story first published: Saturday, September 8, 2018, 16:27 [IST]