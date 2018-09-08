 »   » దారుణంగా సిల్లీ ఫెలోస్ కలెక్షన్లు.. సునీల్, నరేష్ పరిస్థితి ఏంటో?

English summary

Allari Naresh, Sunil, Bhimaneni Srinivasa Rao ‘s Silly Fellows released on September 7th. It is also releasing in a very good number of screens. All theatrical rights of the film including expenses are valued for more than 5.50 Crores. Nandini Rai, Poorna, Krishna Shukla, Jayaprakash Reddy are lead actors in this movie.