 »   » దారుణంగా సిల్లీ ఫెలోస్ కలెక్షన్లు.. సునీల్, నరేష్ పరిస్థితి ఏంటో?

    టాలీవుడ్‌లో సెప్టెంబర్ 7న నాలుగు సినిమాలు బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద పోటీ పడ్డాయి. అందులో C/o కంచెరపాలెం, సిల్లీఫెలోస్, మను, ప్రేమకు రెయిన్‌చెక్ ఉన్నాయి. అయితే C/o కంచరపాలెం చిత్రానికి సినీ ప్రముఖులు, విమర్శకుల అండగా భారీగా ఉంది. కానీ సిల్లీ ఫెలోస్‌ చిత్రానికి తప్పకుండా విజయం సాధించాల్సిన పరిస్థితి ఉంది.

    సిల్లీ ఫెలోస్ చిత్రంలో నటించిన కమెడియన్ హీరోలు నరేష్, సునీల్‌ వరుస ఫ్లాప్‌లతో సతమతమవుతున్నారు. సిల్లీఫెలోస్ చిత్రంతో సక్సెస్ కొట్టాలని పరితపించారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి ప్రముఖ దర్శకుడు భీమినేని శ్రీనివాసరావు దర్శకత్వం వహించారు.

    Silly Fellows collections: No response at Box office

    తొలి రోజున సిల్లీ ఫెలోస్ చిత్రానికి స్పందన దారుణంగా ఉన్నట్టు ట్రేడ్ వర్గాలు వెల్లడిస్తున్నాయి. బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద కలెక్షన్ల పరిస్థితి దయనీయంగా ఉన్నట్టు చెబుతున్నారు. దాంతో ఈ సినిమాపై ఆశలు పెట్టుకొన్న నరేష్, సునీల్ పరిస్థితి కొంత ఇబ్బందికరంగా ఉన్నట్టు కనిపిస్తుంది.

    English summary
    Allari Naresh, Sunil, Bhimaneni Srinivasa Rao ‘s Silly Fellows released on September 7th. It is also releasing in a very good number of screens. All theatrical rights of the film including expenses are valued for more than 5.50 Crores. Nandini Rai, Poorna, Krishna Shukla, Jayaprakash Reddy are lead actors in this movie.
    Story first published: Saturday, September 8, 2018, 16:27 [IST]
