ఏలూరులో స్వర్గీయ ఎస్వీ రంగారావు శత జయంతి ఉత్సవాలు

    అలనాటి విశ్వనాథచక్రవర్తి,  లెజెండ్ స్వర్గీయ ఎస్వీ రంగారావు శత జయంతి ఉత్సవాన్ని పురస్కరించుకొని  3  జులై 2018న ఆయన స్వస్థలం అయిన ఏలూరు లో ఎమ్మెల్యే బడేటి కోట రామారావు (బుజ్జి) ఎస్వీ రంగారావు కుటుంబీకులు సంయుక్తంగా అతి పెద్ద కార్యక్రమాన్ని నిర్వహించనున్నారు... ఈ కార్య క్రమానికి ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ ముఖ్య మంత్రి శ్రీ. నారా చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు ముఖ్య అతిథిగా హాజరుకానున్నారు.

    SV Ranga Rao centenary celebrations in Eluru

    ఈ కార్యక్రమానికి సంబంధించిన ఆహ్వాన పత్రికను ఏలూరు ఎమ్మెల్యే బడేటి బుజ్జి, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ ఎఫ్‌డీసి చైర్మన్ అంబికాకృష్ణ మా అస్సోసియేషన్ సభ్యులకు ఆహ్వాన పత్రికను మా' అసోసియేషన్ సభ్యులు' మా' అధ్యక్షుడు శివాజీ రాజా, ఏడిద శ్రీరామ్, పరచూరి వెంకటేశ్వర రావు, బెనర్జీ, నాగినీడు, సంతోషం పత్రికా అధినేత నిర్మాత సురేష్ కొండేటికి అందజేశారు. అనంతరం మా సభ్యులు ఎమ్మెల్యే బడేటి బుజ్జి, అంబికా కృష్ణను గౌరవపూర్వకంగా సన్మానించారు.

    SV Ranga Rao centenary celebrations in Eluru

    English summary
    Legendary actor SV Ranga Rao centenary celebrations to be organised in Eluru on July 3rd. Eluru MLA bujji taking intiations for grand celebrations. In this connections, members of celebration committee, invited MAA members.
    Story first published: Saturday, June 9, 2018, 15:27 [IST]
