 »   »  ఏలూరులో స్వర్గీయ ఎస్వీ రంగారావు శత జయంతి ఉత్సవాలు

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
sv ranga rao maa movie artist association chandrababu naidu suresh kondeti shivaji raja ఎస్వీ రంగారావు మా మూవీ ఆర్టిస్టు అసోసియేషన్ చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు సురేష్ కొండేటి శివాజీ రాజా
English summary
Legendary actor SV Ranga Rao centenary celebrations to be organised in Eluru on July 3rd. Eluru MLA bujji taking intiations for grand celebrations. In this connections, members of celebration committee, invited MAA members.
Story first published: Saturday, June 9, 2018, 15:27 [IST]