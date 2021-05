ద ఫ్యామిలీ సీజన్ 2.. మొదలయ్యేది అప్పటి నుంచే, అంతకుమించి అనేలా సమంత రోల్

English summary

season 2 of The Family Man likely to premiere on June 1st week. Shakuntalam is a film directed by Gunasekhar after the biggest historical film like Rudramadevi. Samantha will play the title role in the film, which opens with a periodic concept. All in all the film unit that brought the movie to the sets today is planning to finish it as soon as possible. Samantha made some interesting comments after the pooja for the film.