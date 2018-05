English summary

The news that maverick director Teja is planning to make a biopic on Telugu actor Uday Kiran has become a talking point among everyone. Same days back Uday Kiran sister Sridevi said interesting details. "Uday had a hit a rough patch in his personal life after the breakup with a girl he loved. He was sobbing a lot. Chiranjeevi was very supportive during his down time. He was like Uday's Godfather. And even Uday had a lot of respect for him. Chiranjeevi advised him a lot to move on and after some time he came up with the marriage proposal saying Sushmitha liked Uday. He is a wonderful person."