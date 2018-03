 »   » ఇది చరిత్రలో నిలిచిపోయే సందర్భం: ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్ ప్రారంభోత్సవంలో ఉపరాష్ట్రపతి

English summary

Here is Sri M. Venkaiah Naidu garu Dynamic Speech at #NTRBiopic Movie Launch Event. #NTRBiopic, is launching on 29 March 2018, at Ramakrishna Studios, Hyderabad, by the Honorable Vice President of India, Sri M. Venkaiah Naidu garu, as the Chief Guest. The legendary life of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, famously known as NTR, is now being made into a bio-pic, by Director Teja on the Banner of Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram .