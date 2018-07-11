 »   » ప్రిన్స్ మహేష్ పాత్రలో విజయ్ దేవరకొండ.. ఇంత చిన్న వయసులో..

English summary

Vijay Devarakonda, who garnered accolades and commercial success with Arjun Reddy is currently busy with some interesting projects under his belt. Apparently, Vijay’s upcoming project titled NOTA will feature him as the Chief Minister of the state. The actor has recently wrapped up the shooting of this political thriller, which is produced under the banner of Studio Green. The bilingual film will mark the Tamil debut of Vijay, and will also feature Mehreen Pirzada in a pivotal role.