 ప్రిన్స్ మహేష్ పాత్రలో విజయ్ దేవరకొండ.. ఇంత చిన్న వయసులో..

ప్రిన్స్ మహేష్ పాత్రలో విజయ్ దేవరకొండ.. ఇంత చిన్న వయసులో..

    అర్జున్‌రెడ్డితో ఓవర్‌నైట్ స్టార్‌గా మారిన విజయ్ దేవరకొండ విభిన్నపాత్రలు పోషించడంపై దృష్టిపెట్టినట్టు కనిపిస్తున్నది. ఇమేజ్ చట్రంలో చిక్కుకోకుండా ఒక పాత్రకు మరో పాత్ర పొంతన లేకుండా చూసుకొంటున్నాడు. త్వరలో విడుదల కాబోతున్న నోటా చిత్రంలోని విజయ్ దేవరకొండ పాత్ర దక్షిణాదిలో చర్చనీయాంశమవుతున్నది. విజయ్ పోషించేది ముఖ్యమంత్రి పాత్ర కావడం విశేషం.

    ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా విజయ్ దేవరకొండ

    ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా విజయ్ దేవరకొండ

    ఇటీవల విడుదలై ఘనవిజయం సాధించిన భరత్ అనే నేను చిత్రంలో సూపర్‌స్టార్ మహేష్‌బాబు కూడా ముఖ్యమంత్రి పాత్రను పోషించారు. ఈ పాత్రకు మంచి ప్రేక్షకాదరణ లభించింది. ప్రస్తుతం నోటా చిత్రంలో ఓ రాష్ట్రానికి సీఎం పాత్రను విజయ్ దేవరకొండ చేయడంపై దక్షిణాదిలో ఆసక్తిని రేపుతున్నది.

    మెహ్రీన్ ఫిర్జాదా హీరోయిన్‌గా

    మెహ్రీన్ ఫిర్జాదా హీరోయిన్‌గా

    తెలుగు, తమిళ భాషల్లో రూపొందుతున్న నోటా చిత్రం ఇటీవలే షూటింగ్ పూర్తి చేసుకొన్నది. శరవేగంతో పోస్ట్ ప్రొడక్షన్ కార్యక్రమాలను పూర్తి చేసుకొంటున్నది. త్వరలోనే విజయ్ డబ్బింగ్ చెప్పనున్నారు ఇరుమురగన్ ఫేం ఆనంద శంకర్ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న చిత్రంలో మెహ్రీన్ ఫిర్జాదా హీరోయిన్‌గా నటిస్తున్నది. అధికారికంగా రిలీజ్ డేట్‌ను ప్రకటించేందుకు నిర్మాతలు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు.

    అర్జున్ రెడ్డి సినిమా తర్వాత

    అర్జున్ రెడ్డి సినిమా తర్వాత

    అర్జున్‌రెడ్డి చిత్రం తర్వాత విజయ్ దేవరకొండ మహానటి చిత్రంలో కనిపించాడు. బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద ఈ చిత్రం ఘనవిజయాన్ని సాధించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఈ సినిమాలో విజయ్ పాత్రకు మంది రెస్పాన్స్ వచ్చింది. ప్రస్తుతం నోటా ద్వారా తమిళ చిత్ర రంగ ప్రవేశం చేస్తున్నారు.

    టాక్సీవాలా, గీతా గోవిందం చిత్రాల్లో

    టాక్సీవాలా, గీతా గోవిందం చిత్రాల్లో

    అర్జున్ రెడ్డి, మహానటి తర్వాత ప్రస్తుతం విజయ్ టాక్సీవాలా, గీతా గోవిందం, నోటా చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్నారు. టాక్సీవాలా రిలీజ్ సిద్ధంగా ఉండగా, గీతా గోవిందం ప్రోస్ట్ ప్రొడక్షన్ స్థాయిలో ఉంది. త్వరలోనే ఈ సినిమాలు ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రానున్నాయి.

    విజయ్ దేవరకొండ

    English summary
    Vijay Devarakonda, who garnered accolades and commercial success with Arjun Reddy is currently busy with some interesting projects under his belt. Apparently, Vijay’s upcoming project titled NOTA will feature him as the Chief Minister of the state. The actor has recently wrapped up the shooting of this political thriller, which is produced under the banner of Studio Green. The bilingual film will mark the Tamil debut of Vijay, and will also feature Mehreen Pirzada in a pivotal role.
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 11, 2018, 13:24 [IST]
