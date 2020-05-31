తెలుగు
      అందర్నీ భయపెట్టిన ఆ క్రికెటర్ బయోపిక్ తెరకెక్కడం కష్టమే..?

      ఇండియన్ సిల్వర్ స్క్రీన్ పై ఇటీవల కాలంలో బయోపిక్స్ ఎక్కువగా తెరకెక్కుతున్న విషయం తెలిసిందే. ముఖ్యంగా క్రికెటర్స్ జీవితాలపై సినిమాలు ఒక రేంజ్ లో వస్తున్నాయి. బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద వారి సినిమాలకు కలెక్షన్స్ కూడా గట్టిగానే వస్తున్నాయి. నెక్స్ట్ కపిల్ దేవ్ జీవిత ఆధారంగా రూపొందుతున్న 83 అనే సినిమా భారీ స్థాయిలో రిలీజ్ కానుంది.

      అసలు మ్యాటర్ లోకి వస్తే.. మొదటి సారి కోలీవుడ్ లో ఒక క్రికెటర్ బయోపిక్ రాబోతున్నట్లు కొన్ని నెలల క్రితం ఒక అఫీషియల్ ఎనౌన్స్మెంట్ వచ్చింది. ఆ క్రికెటర్ మరెవరో కాదు. శ్రీలంక స్పిన్ మాంత్రికుడు ముత్తయ్య మురళీధరన్. విజయ్ సేతుపతి మురళి బయోపిక్ లో కనిపించనున్నట్లు ఒక క్లారిటీ కూడా ఇచ్చారు. ప్రపంచంలోని అతి భయంకరమైన బ్యాట్స్ మెన్ లను సైతం తన బౌలింగ్ తో భయపెట్టి 800వికెట్లు తీసిన ఆటగాడిగా మురళీధరన్ చరిత్ర సృష్టించారు.

      Latest update on srilanka cricketer muttiah muralitharan biopic

      అందుకే ముత్తయ్య మురళీధరన్ బయోపిక్ కోసం 800 అనే టైటిల్ కూడా సెట్ చేసినట్లు టాక్ వచ్చింది. అయితే ఆ ప్రాజెక్టు ఇప్పుడు ఆగిపోయిందనే కామెంట్స్ వస్తున్నాయి. కరోనా వైరస్ కారణంగా పరిస్థితులు మారడంతో నిర్మాతలు ఆ ప్రాజెక్టును ఇప్పుడు పట్టించుకోవడం లేదు. ప్రీ ప్రొడక్షన్ లోనే సినిమా ఆగిపోవడంతో పెద్దగా నష్టం రాలేదు. మరి భవిష్యత్తులో అయినా ఆ సినిమాను ఎవరైనా స్టార్ట్ చేస్తారో లేదో చూడాలి.

      English summary
      Talented actor, Vijay Sethupathi has a few interesting projects lined up for the next few years. Apart from doing the lead roles, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in key roles in Vijay’s Master and in our Telugu film, Uppena. Meanwhile, the latest news is that Vijay Sethupathi’s new project under the direction of Venkata Krishna
      Story first published: Sunday, May 31, 2020, 11:00 [IST]
