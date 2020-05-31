అందర్నీ భయపెట్టిన ఆ క్రికెటర్ బయోపిక్ తెరకెక్కడం కష్టమే..?

muttiah muralitharan vijay sethupathi vaishnav tej uppena tollywood ఉప్పెన విజయ్ సేతుపతి సుకుమార్ వైష్ణవ్ తేజ్
English summary
Talented actor, Vijay Sethupathi has a few interesting projects lined up for the next few years. Apart from doing the lead roles, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in key roles in Vijay’s Master and in our Telugu film, Uppena. Meanwhile, the latest news is that Vijay Sethupathi’s new project under the direction of Venkata Krishna
Story first published: Sunday, May 31, 2020, 11:00 [IST]