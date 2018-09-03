తెలుగు
 »   » శింబుకు హైకోర్టు షాక్.. కారు, ఫోన్, ఇల్లు జప్తు చేయండి!

శింబుకు హైకోర్టు షాక్.. కారు, ఫోన్, ఇల్లు జప్తు చేయండి!

    సినిమాలు, సక్సెస్‌లు లేక విలవిలలాడుతున్న తమిళ హీరో శింబు అలియాస్ సిలంబరాసన్‌కు మరో చేదు అనుభవం ఎదురైంది. ఓ సినిమా కోసం ఓ నిర్మాత నుంచి తీసుకొన్న అడ్వాన్ తిరిగి చెల్లించలేదనే అంశంపై మద్రాస్ హైకోర్టులో శింబుకు గట్టి దెబ్బ తగిలింది. నిర్మాణ సంస్థ నుంచి తీసుకొన్న రూ.85 లక్షలను వడ్డీతో సహా చెల్లించాలి. లేకపోతే ఇంటిని జప్తు చేసుకోవాల్సి ఉంటుంది అని హైకోర్టు ఆదేశాలు జారీ చేసింది.

    గతంలో అరసన్ అనే చిత్రంలో నటించేందుకు ఫ్యాషన్ అనే నిర్మాణ సంస్థ నుంచి 2013లో రూ.50 లక్షల మొత్తాన్ని అడ్వాన్స్‌గా తీసుకొన్నాడు. అయితే ఆ చిత్రాన్ని చేయకపోవడంతో శింబు నిర్మాతలు కేసు నమోదు చేశారు. దాంతో నిర్మాతల పిటిషన్‌ను విచారణ స్వీకరించింది.

    శింబు తీసుకొన్న అడ్వాన్స్ మొత్తానికి రూ.50 లక్షలకు వడ్డీతో కలిపి రూ.85 లక్షలు నాలుగు వారాల్లోగా నిర్మాతలకు చెల్లించాలి. లేకపోతే సినీ హీరో కారును, సెల్‌ఫోన్, ఇతర వస్తువులతోపాటు, ఇంటిని కూడా జప్తు చేయాల్సి ఉంటుంది అని కోర్టు తన ఆదేశాల్లో పేర్కొన్నది.

    ఈ వివాదంలో శింబు తరఫు న్యాయవాదుల ఇచ్చిన వివరణను తోసి పుచ్చింది. నాలుగేళ్లుగా సినిమా చేయకపోవడంపై ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తం చేసింది. తాజాగా మణిరత్నం రూపొందిస్తున్న నవాబు చిత్రంలో శింబు కీలక పాత్రను పోషిస్తున్నారు.

    The Madras High Court has directed actor R. Silambarasan alias Simbu to provide security for ₹85.50 lakh within four weeks. if so not happen, facing attachment proceedings with respect to his household articles, including refrigerator, television, washing machine, cots, sofa set, fans, geyser, grinder, mixie, air conditioner and dining table with chairs.
