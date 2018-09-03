 »   » శింబుకు హైకోర్టు షాక్.. కారు, ఫోన్, ఇల్లు జప్తు చేయండి!

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
English summary
The Madras High Court has directed actor R. Silambarasan alias Simbu to provide security for ₹85.50 lakh within four weeks. if so not happen, facing attachment proceedings with respect to his household articles, including refrigerator, television, washing machine, cots, sofa set, fans, geyser, grinder, mixie, air conditioner and dining table with chairs.
Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 11:17 [IST]