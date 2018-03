 »   » ప్రతి కుక్కకు ఓ రోజు వస్తుందంటే ఇదేనా? రజనీతో కలిని నటించినందుకు కోట్లలో డిమాండ్!

English summary

Rs 3 Crore offer for a dog, which is part of Rajinikanth's forthcoming movie Kaala. Simon, an animal trainer, found Mani in a street in Chennai. "Pa Ranjith sir was not happy with any of the dogs that I had shown. He kept rejecting one after the other," he tells in an interview with Behindwoods. Simon also claims that people were willing to pay in crores for Mani after being part of a Rajinikanth film. "I received offers from Malaysia. People offered him Rs 2-3 crore. But I am not going to sale as I consider it like my baby," he said.