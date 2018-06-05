 »   » పెళ్లి విషయంపై శృతిహాసన్ వార్నింగ్.. ఎవరికో తెలుసా?

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
shruti haasan vidyut jammwal michael corsale chandramukhi mahesh manjrekar శృతిహాసన్ విద్యుత్ జమ్వాల్ మైఖేల్ కోర్సలే చంద్రముఖి మహేష్ మంజ్రేకర్
English summary
Actress Shruti Haasan always in news about her marriage. She has been dating with his London boy friend Michael Corsale since a long time. She trashes marriage rumours with Corsale. She lashed at the media. She said that it is her decision when to get married and her parents have given the freedom for her to take own decisions.
Story first published: Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 15:18 [IST]