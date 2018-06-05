 »   » పెళ్లి విషయంపై శృతిహాసన్ వార్నింగ్.. ఎవరికో తెలుసా?

పెళ్లి విషయంపై శృతిహాసన్ వార్నింగ్.. ఎవరికో తెలుసా?

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    కాటమరాయుడు తర్వాత అందాల తార శృతిహాసన్ టాలీవుడ్‌లో కనిపించిన దాఖలాలు లేవు. తమిళంలో కూడా అదే పరిస్థితి కనిపిస్తున్నది. తన లండన్ ప్రియుడు మైఖేల్ కోర్సలేను పెళ్లి చేసుకోవడమనేది ప్రధాన కారణంగా వినిపించింది. అయితే మీడియా వార్తలపై పెద్దగా స్పందించిన దాఖలాలు లేవు. కానీ ఇటీవల ఓ మీడియాకు ఇచ్చిన ఇంటర్వ్యూలో తన పెళ్లి వార్తలపై స్పందించారు.

    పెళ్లి అనేది నా వ్యక్తిగత జీవితం. ఎవరినీ, ఎప్పుడు పెళ్లి చేసుకోవాలన్నది నా నిర్ణయం. నా తల్లిదండ్రులు నాకు ఆ స్వేచ్ఛను ఇచ్చారు. నా వ్యక్తిగత జీవితంలో, పెళ్లి విషయంలో మీడియా జోక్యం చేసుకోకూడదు అని శృతి హాసన్ వార్నింగ్ ఇచ్చినంత పనిచేసింది.

    Shruti Haasan lashed at the media over her marriage

    శృతిహాసన్ చేతిలో తెలుగు, తమిళ చిత్రాలు లేకపోగా, హిందీలో ఓ చిత్రాన్ని అంగీకరించింది. బాలీవుడ్ నటుడు విద్యుత్ జమ్వాల్ పక్కన ఓ చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్నది. నటుడు, దర్శకుడు మహేష్ మంజ్రేకర్ రూపొందిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి చంద్రముఖిగా టైటిల్ ఖరారు చేశారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో అమోల్ పాలేకర్, నసీరుద్దీన్ షా, ప్రతీక్ బబ్బర్, జిషు సేన్‌గుప్తా తదితరులు నటిస్తున్నారు. గ్యాంగ్‌స్టర్ డ్రామాగా రూపొందుతున్న ఈ చిత్రం ఈ ఏడాది చివర్లో గానీ, వచ్చే ఏడాది ఆరంభంలో గానీ విడుదల కానున్నది.

    English summary
    Actress Shruti Haasan always in news about her marriage. She has been dating with his London boy friend Michael Corsale since a long time. She trashes marriage rumours with Corsale. She lashed at the media. She said that it is her decision when to get married and her parents have given the freedom for her to take own decisions.
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 15:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 5, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue