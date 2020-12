రాత్రి జరిగిందిదే.. అది ఆత్మహత్య కానే కాదు.. నటి మృతిపై వనిత విజయ్ కుమార్ సెన్సేషనల్ ట్వీట్

English summary

Vanitha Vijay kumar About vj chitra Death, Vj Chitra, who has been making a name for herself as an actress in the Tamil film industry for some time now, has committed suicide. She is 28. The news came as a shock to the TV and film world. She got a huge craze through her role as Mullai in a popular show called Pandian Stores. According to media reports, the actress was hanging out with a fan at a five star hotel in Nazarethpet.