ఎవరి మీద పక్షపాతం లేదు: కౌశల్ ఆర్మీ, కామెంట్లు చేసిన వారికి నాని కౌంటర్!

    'బిగ్ బాస్ 2 తెలుగు' సీజన్ మొదలైన తర్వాత అంతా సవ్యంగా సాగుతోంది. ఇప్పటి వరకు ఎలిమినేట్ అయిన వారి విషయంలో ఎలాంటి వివాదాలు చోటు చేసుకోలేదు. అయితే గత వారం నూతన్ నాయుడు ఎలిమినేట్ అయిన తర్వాత కౌశల్ ఆర్మీ, నూతన్ అభిమానులు సోషల్ మీడియాలో విమర్శలతో విరుచుకుపడ్డారు. నూతన్‌కు ఎక్కువ ఓట్లు వచ్చాయని వాదిస్తున్న సదరు ఫ్యాన్స్... షో హోస్ట్ నాని, బిగ్ బాస్ యాజమాన్యం, స్టార్‌మా ఛానల్ మీద నెగెటివ్ కామెంట్ల వర్షం కురిపించారు. షో హోస్ట్ నాని... పక్షపాతంగా వ్యవహరిస్తున్నాడంటూ ఆరోపణలు చేశారు. ఈ వ్యవహారంపై నాని స్పందించారు.

    సమాధానం ఇచ్చుకోవాల్సిన అవసరం లేదు... కానీ

    సమాధానం ఇచ్చుకోవాల్సిన అవసరం లేదు... కానీ

    బిగ్ బాస్ షోకు సంబంధించి నా మీద చేసిన కామెంట్స్ చూశాను. బిగ్ బాస్ టీమ్ వాటికి సమాధానం ఇవ్వాల్సిన అవసరం లేదు అన్నారు, కానీ నేను రిప్లై ఇవ్వకుండా ఎలా ఉండగలను? అందుకే చివరగా మీ అందరికీ ఓ రిప్లై ఇవ్వాలనుకుంటున్నాను.... అంటూ నాని తాను చెప్పాలనుకున్నది చెప్పేశాడు.

    మీరు ఆ విషయం తెలుసుకోవాలి

    మీరు ఆ విషయం తెలుసుకోవాలి

    నా విషయంలో ఎవరైనా ఫీల్ అయి ఉంటే వారికి సారీ... కానీ అందరూ ఒక విషయం తెలుసుకోవాలి... బిగ్ బాస్ షోలో మీఫేవరెట్ కంటెస్టెంట్లను మీరు మీ కోణంలో చూస్తారు, మీరు వారిని స్పెషల్‌గా ట్రీట్ చేస్తారు. కానీ నాకు మాత్రం అలాంటి దేమీ ఉండదు. నా దృష్ఠిలో అందరూ సమానమే అని నాని అన్నారు.

    పక్షపాతం చూపించడం అనేది లేదు

    పక్షపాతం చూపించడం అనేది లేదు

    మీ ఫేవరెట్ కంటెస్టెంట్లకు మీరు కనెక్ట్ అయి ఉండటం వల్ల... వారి విషయంలో ఏదైనా సంఘన జరిగినపుడు నేను పక్షపాతంగా ఉంటున్నాను అనే అనుమానం మీకు రావొచ్చు. కానీ నేను ఎవరి పక్షపాతిని కాదు... నేను అందరి విషయంలో నూట్రల్‌గా ఉంటాను అని నాని తెలిపారు.

    వారే ఈ షో గెలిచేది

    వారే ఈ షో గెలిచేది

    నన్ను నమ్మండి. ఇంట్లో అందరూ నాకు సమానమే. నాతో పాటు మీకు తెలుసు...ఇంట్లో ఎవరు ఉత్తమంగా ఉంటే వారు మీ సపోర్టుతోనే షో గెలుస్తారని... ఇందులో మరో అనుమానానికి తావు లేదు అని నాని తెలిపారు.

    ఓటింగ్, ఎలిమినేషన్లో నా ప్రేమేయం ఉందనుకుంటున్నారా?

    ఓటింగ్, ఎలిమినేషన్ విషయానికొస్తే... ఇందులో నేను చెప్పినట్లే జరుగుతుందని అనుమానించే వారిని... వారి ఇంగితానికే వదిలేస్తున్నాను. ఎలిమినేషన్ అనేది ఆడియన్స్ ఓట్ల ప్రకారమే జరుగుతుంది అనేది క్లియర్.... అని నాని తేల్చి చెప్పాడు.

    మీరంతా నా ఫ్యామిలీ

    మీరంతా నా ఫ్యామిలీ

    ఒక నటుడిగా, హోస్ట్‌గా నా బెస్ట్ ఇవ్వడానికి ప్రయత్నిస్తున్నాను. మీరు నన్ను ప్రేమించినా, ద్వేషించినా... మీరంతా నా ఫ్యామిలీ. మీరు నన్ను తప్పుగా అర్థం చేసుకుంటే నేను ఎఫెక్ట్ అవుతాను. అది నన్ను కృంగదీస్తుందా? అంటే... అస్సలు కాదు, నేను మరింత బెటర్‌గా చేయడానికి ప్రయత్నిస్తాను. నేను మిమ్మల్ని ఎప్పుడూ ప్రేమిస్తూనే ఉంటాను... అని నాని తెలిపారు.

    English summary
    "I am sorry guys if some of you here feel so.. but u need to know that u all watch from ur point of view and want ur fav housemate to be treated very specially every single time and I shouldn't be doing that as a host and give everyone a equal chance from my side.. because u like someone u might now like it when I am neutral to everyone coz u already have your favorite and connect with him or her so u might feel that others getting equal chance is me being biased. But, trust me. Every single one in there is equal to me and we all know the best one will win in the end with all your support.. regarding voting and eliminations.. u really think I have a say in it? ok then.. I leave it up to u :).. everything I do as an actor or host is to give u the best.. at the end my conscience should be clear and it is crystal clear.. hate me or love me u are all my extended family and it does effect me when u misunderstand.. but will it bring me down? No.. I will try to do even better" Bigg Boss Telugu 2 Host Nani tweeted.
