    యువతిపై మానభంగం కేసు.. 14 రోజుల జుడిషియల్ కస్టడికి టీవీ నటుడు

    By
    |

    మొబైల్ డేటింగ్ యాప్‌ ద్వారా పరిచయం పెంచుకొని యువతిపై మానభంగం ఆరోపణలు ఎదుర్కొంటున్న బుల్లితెర నటుడు కరణ్ ఒబేరాయ్‌‌కి కోర్టులో చేదు అనుభవం ఎదురైంది. అతను దాఖలు చేసుకొన్న బెయిల్ పిటిషన్‌ను కోర్టు తిరస్కరించింది. కరణ్‌ను 14 రోజుల జుడిషియల్ కస్టడీకి తరలిస్తూ అంధేరి కోర్టు ఆదేశాలు జారీ చేసింది.

    మహిళపై లైంగిక దాడి కేసులో కరణ్ ఒబెరాయ్‌ను మే 6న ముంబైలోని ఆషివారా పోలీసులు అరెస్ట్ చేసిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. తనను పెళ్లి చేసుకొంటానని మాయమాటలు చెప్పి మోసం చేశారు. తనపై బలవంతంగా లైంగిక దాడి చేశారు. అంతేకాకుండా తనపై అత్యాచారం జరుపుతూ వీడియో కూడా తీశారు. తనకు పెద్ద మొత్తంలో డబ్బు ముట్టజెప్పకపోతే వీడియోను సోషల్ మీడియాలో పెడుతామని బెదిరించారు. తనను బ్లాక్ మెయిల్ చేస్తున్నారు అంటూ బాధితురాలు పోలీసులకు ఫిర్యాదు చేశారు.

    Rape case: Singer Karan Oberoi sent to 14-day judicial custody

    మహిళ ఫిర్యాదు ఆధారంగా కరణ్‌ను అదుపులోకి తీసుకొని విచారించారు. ఆయనపై ఐపీసీ సెక్షన్ 376, 384 కింద కేసు నమోదు చేశారు. కరణ్ ఒబేరాయ్ మోడల్‌గా, నటుడిగా, గాయకుడిగా సుపరిచితులు. రాయల్ ఎన్‌ఫీల్డ్ రైడింగ్ అపారెల్, అల్డో, జాక్ అండ్ జోన్స్, లాండోర్గిని ఉత్పత్తులకు బ్రాండ్ అంబాసిడర్‌గా వ్యవహరించారు.

    English summary
    Actor, Singer, Model Karan Johar sent 14 days judicial custody in Rape and extorton case. Mumbai's Oshiwara Police Station charged under sections 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code.
    Story first published: Thursday, May 9, 2019, 17:20 [IST]
