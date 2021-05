టీఎన్ఆర్ కుటుంబానికి అండగా ఐడ్రీమ్.. ఆ బాధ్యత మాదే అంటూ ప్రకటన!

English summary

This Monday, the Telugu film industry mourned the sudden demise of Tummala Narasimha Rao aka TNR due to Covid-19. Celebrities like Nani, Vijay Deverakonda, Anil Ravipudi, Sundeep Kishan and Eesha Rebba paid tributes to anchor and actor TNR and offered condolences to his family. Today I Dream MD Vasudevareddy met his family and handed over financial help promisied by him.