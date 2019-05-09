అంచనాలు పెంచేసిన రాజశేఖర్ ‘కల్కి’ కమర్షియల్ ట్రైలర్

రాజశేఖర్ హీరోగా ప్రశాంత్ వర్మ దర్శకత్వంలో సి.కళ్యాణ్ నిర్మిస్తోన్న చిత్రం 'కల్కి'. శివానీ శివాత్మిక సమర్పణలో హ్యాపీ మూవీస్ బ్యానర్లో రూపొందుతున్న మూవీకి సంబంధించి కమర్షియల్ థియేట్రికల్ ట్రైలర్ గురువారం 'మహర్షి' మూవీతో పాటు విడుదల చేశారు. నేచురల్ స్టార్ నాని తన ఫేస్ బుక్, ట్విట్టర్ ద్వారా ట్రైలర్ లాంచ్ చేశారు.
భగవద్గీత సందేశంతో 'కల్కి' ట్రైలర్ మొదలైంది. రాజశేఖర్ కామెడీ టైమింగ్, యాక్షన్ సీన్లతో ఆకట్టుకున్నారు. ట్రైలర్లో పెద్దగా డైలాగులు ఏమీ చూపించకపోయినా విజువల్స్తో ఆకట్టుకునే ప్రయత్నం చేశారు. రోటీన్ చిత్రాలకు భిన్నంగా సినిమాలు తీసే దర్శకుడిగా పేరు తెచ్చుకున్న ప్రశాంత్ వర్మ 'కల్కి' చిత్రాన్ని ప్రేక్షకుల ఊహకు అందని విధంగా రూపొందిస్తున్నారని స్పష్టమవుతోంది.
'గరుడ వేగ' సినిమా తర్వాత మళ్లీ లైమ్ లైట్లోకి వచ్చి తన స్టార్ స్టామినా ఇంకా తగ్గలేదని నిరూపించుకున్న రాజశేఖర్... 'కల్కి' ట్రైలర్తో అభిమానుల్లో అంచనాలు మరింత పెంచారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో రాజశేఖర్ పోలీస్ ఆఫీసర్ పాత్రలో నటిస్తున్నాడు.
Natural Star Nani launched the commercial trailer of Angry Star Rajasekhar's Kalki on his official Twitter & fb pages today. Here's the #Kalki Commercial Trailer with honest english subtitles , Kalki movie features Actor Rajasekhar in the lead role. DIrected by Prasanth Varma. Movie produced by C Kalyan, Shivani Rajasekhar & Shivathmika Rajasekhar.
Story first published: Thursday, May 9, 2019, 18:16 [IST]
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more