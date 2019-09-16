ఆ మెగా హీరో సూపర్.. నెక్ట్స్ లెవెల్‌ గ్యారెంటీ.. పూజా హెగ్డే ప్రశంసల వర్షం

English summary

Actor Varun Tej sure has the distinction of being an actor who has tried his hands at different sorts of films since he started his career. Kanche, Antariksham, Fidaa, and F2 amidst all his other films stood out for being a new genre from his end. In his next, Valmiki, he teams up with director Harish Shankar who is known to show his male leads in a new avatar. The duo's first collaboration, Valmiki, is set to hit the screens worldwide on September 13th. Produced on the 14 Reels Plus banner by Ram and Gopi Achanta, the film also stars Tamil actor Atharvaa Murali in a key role. Pooja Hegde and Mrunalini Ravi are the female leads.