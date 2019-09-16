తెలుగు
    ఆ మెగా హీరో సూపర్.. నెక్ట్స్ లెవెల్‌ గ్యారెంటీ.. పూజా హెగ్డే ప్రశంసల వర్షం

    By
    |

    మెగా ప్రిన్స్‌ వరుణ్‌ తేజ్‌, పూజ హెగ్డే హీరోహీరోయిన్లుగా మాస్‌ కమర్షియల్‌ సినిమాల దర్శకుడు హరీష్‌ శంకర్‌ దర్శకత్వంలో 14 రీల్స్‌ ప్లస్‌ బ్యానర్‌పై రామ్‌ ఆచంట, గోపీ ఆచంట అత్యంత ప్రతిష్టాత్మకంగా నిర్మించిన చిత్రం 'వాల్మీకి'. తమిళ హీరో అధర్వ కీలక పాత్రలో నటిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి మిక్కీ జె మేయర్‌ సంగీతాన్ని అందిస్తున్నారు. సెప్టెంబర్‌ 20న వరల్డ్‌ వైడ్‌గా విడుదల కాబోతున్న సందర్భంగా హైదరాబాద్‌ శిల్పకళావేదిక లో ప్రీ రిలీజ్‌ ఈవెంట్‌ ఏర్పాటు చేశారు. ఈ కార్యక్రమానికి ముఖ్య అతిధిగా విక్టరి వెంకటేష్‌ హాజరయ్యి ఆడియో బిగ్‌ సిడిని విడుదలచేశారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా...

    హీరోయిన్‌ పూజ హెగ్డే మాట్లాడుతూ - ''ఈ సినిమాలో ఒక స్పెషల్‌ క్యారెక్టర్‌ చేసే అవకాశం ఇచ్చిన హరీష్‌ గారికి థాంక్స్‌. శ్రీదేవి గారి ఐకానిక్‌ సాంగ్‌ 'ఎల్లువొచ్చి గోదారమ్మ'ని రీమిక్స్‌ చేయడం హరీష్‌ సర్‌ డ్రీమ్‌. ఆయన మంచి యాక్టర్‌ కూడా.. నన్ను ఇంత బ్యూటిఫుల్‌ గాచూపించిన బోస్‌ గారికి థాంక్స్‌. వరుణ్‌ అన్ని అమేజింగ్‌ స్క్రిప్ట్‌ లనే ఎంచుకుంటున్నారు. 'వాల్మీకి' సినిమాతో ఆయన నెక్స్ట్‌ లెవెల్‌కి వెళ్తారు. ఇంత ప్రేమ ఇచ్చిన ఫ్యాన్స్‌ అందరికీ థాంక్స్‌ ''అన్నారు.

    Pooja Hegde about Varun Tej at Valmiki pre release function

    యువ సంగీత దర్శకుడు మిక్కీ జె మేయర్‌ మాట్లాడుతూ - '' నాకు ఈ అవకాశం ఇచ్చిన హరీష్‌ శంకర్‌ గారికి, నిర్మాతలు రామ్‌ ఆచంట, గోపి ఆచంట గారికి థాంక్స్‌. అలాగే ఇక్కడికి వచ్చిన వెంకటేష్‌ గారికి స్పెషల్‌ థాంక్స్‌. వరుణ్‌ ప్రతి సన్నివేశంలో బాగా నటించారు. అలాగే సింగర్‌ అనురాగ్‌ కులకర్ణి ఒక పాటను మూడు వెర్షన్స్‌లో పాడడం అమేజింగ్‌ టాలెంట్‌. రీమిక్స్‌ పాట పాడిన రమ్య బెహరా, జరా..జరా పాట పాడిన ఉమగారికి థాంక్స్‌''అన్నారు.

    నటీనటులు, సాంకేతిక వర్గం

    నటీనటులు: మెగా ప్రిన్స్‌ వరుణ్‌ తేజ్‌, అధర్వ మురళి, పూజ హెగ్డే, మృణాళిని రవి, డింపుల్ తదితరులు

    సంగీతం: మిక్కీ జె.మేయర్‌,

    సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ: ఐనాంక బోస్‌,

    ఎడిటింగ్‌: ఛోటా కె.ప్రసాద్‌,

    ఫైట్స్‌: వెంకట్‌,

    ఆర్ట్‌: అవినాష్‌ కొల్ల,

    స్క్రీన్‌ ప్లే: మధు శ్రీనివాస్‌, మిథున్‌ చైతన్య,

    లైన్ ప్రొడ్యూసర్: హరీష్‌ కట్టా,

    నిర్మాతలు: రామ్‌ ఆచంట, గోపి ఆచంట,

    దర్శకత్వం: హరీష్‌ శంకర్‌.ఎస్‌

    Actor Varun Tej sure has the distinction of being an actor who has tried his hands at different sorts of films since he started his career. Kanche, Antariksham, Fidaa, and F2 amidst all his other films stood out for being a new genre from his end. In his next, Valmiki, he teams up with director Harish Shankar who is known to show his male leads in a new avatar. The duo's first collaboration, Valmiki, is set to hit the screens worldwide on September 13th. Produced on the 14 Reels Plus banner by Ram and Gopi Achanta, the film also stars Tamil actor Atharvaa Murali in a key role. Pooja Hegde and Mrunalini Ravi are the female leads.
    Story first published: Monday, September 16, 2019, 11:04 [IST]
