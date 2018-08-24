తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » బోల్డ్‌గా ఆండ్రియా.. తారామణిగా 21న వస్తోంది!

బోల్డ్‌గా ఆండ్రియా.. తారామణిగా 21న వస్తోంది!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    రామ్‌ దర్శకత్వంలో అందాల తారలు అంజలి, ఆండ్రియా, వసంత్‌ రవి ప్రధాన పాత్రల్లో రూపొందిన చిత్రం 'తారామణి'. ఈ చిత్రం తమిళంలో విడుదలై ఘనవిజయం సాధించింది. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని తెలుగులో అదే పేరుతో డీవీ సినీ క్రియేషన్స్‌ పతాకంపై డీ వెంకటేష్‌ తెలుగు ప్రేక్షకులకు అందిస్తున్నారు. సెప్టెంబర్ 21 న తారామణి విడుదలకు ముస్తాబవుతున్నది.

    ఈ సందర్భంగా నిర్మాత డీ వెంకటేశ్‌ మాట్లాడుతూ '' తారామణి తమిళంలో సెన్సేషనల్ సక్సెస్‌ను సాధించింది. ఈ చిత్రం రూ. 35 కోట్లు ఆర్జించింది. ఆండ్రియా బొల్డ్ యాక్టింగ్‌కు తమిళ ప్రేక్షకులు ఫిదా అయ్యారు. ముఖ్యంగా యూత్‌తోపాటు మహిళా ప్రేక్షకులు తారామణి చిత్రాన్ని విశేషంగా ఆదరించారు. తెలుగులో అంతకంటే పెద్ద హిట్‌ అవుతుందన్న నమ్మకముంది అని అన్నారు.

    Taramani set to release on September 21st
    Taramani set to release on September 21st

    యూనివర్సల్ స్టార్ కమల్‌హాసన్ తారామణి టీజర్‌ను, సూపర్‌స్టార్ రజనీకాంత్ పాటలను విడుదల చేసిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. పాటలు, టీజర్లకు యూత్ నుంచి అనూహ్య స్పందన లభించింది. ట్రైలర్ వ్యూస్ మిలియన్ మార్క్‌ను దాటింది. యువన్ శంకర్ రాజా సంగీతం తారామణికి అదనపు ఆకర్షణగా నిలుస్తుంది. చెన్నై‌లొ జరిగిన ఓ యదార్ద ప్రేమకథ ఆధారంగా తారామణిని దర్శకుడు రామ్ తెరకెక్కించాడు.‌

    English summary
    Taramani is a Tamil-language drama film written and directed by Ram. He co-produced the film with J. Satish Kumar under his production company Catamaran Productions. The film features Andrea Jeremiah, Vasanth Ravi and Adrian Knight Jesly in the lead roles, with Anjali appearing in an extended cameo. The film was received with positive reviews. Now its coming in Telugu version on September 21st.
    Story first published: Friday, August 24, 2018, 17:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 24, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue