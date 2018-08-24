English summary

Taramani is a Tamil-language drama film written and directed by Ram. He co-produced the film with J. Satish Kumar under his production company Catamaran Productions. The film features Andrea Jeremiah, Vasanth Ravi and Adrian Knight Jesly in the lead roles, with Anjali appearing in an extended cameo. The film was received with positive reviews. Now its coming in Telugu version on September 21st.