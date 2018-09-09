తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » పది తలలు కాదు.. మూడు చాలూ.. పోకిరి పోలీస్ విక్రమ్ మాటల తూటాలు!

పది తలలు కాదు.. మూడు చాలూ.. పోకిరి పోలీస్ విక్రమ్ మాటల తూటాలు!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    15 సంవత్సరాల క్రితం వీరి కాంబినేషన్‌లో వచ్చిన 'సామి' చిత్రం ఘన విజయం సాధించిన విషయం అందరికీ తెలిసిందే. ఆ చిత్రానికి సీక్వెల్‌గా వస్తున్న 'సామి స్క్వేర్' చిత్రాన్ని తెలుగులో 'సామి'గా విడుదల చేస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో చియాన్ విక్రమ్ సరసన మహానటి కీర్తి సురేష్ నటిస్తున్నది.

    హరి దర్శకత్వంలో, రాక్ స్టార్ దేవిశ్రీప్రసాద్ సంగీత సారథ్యంలో రూపుదిద్దుకున్న చిత్రం 'సామి' చిత్రంలో ఇంకా ఐశ్వర్య రాజేష్, బాబీ సింహా, ప్రభు తదితరులు ఇతర పాత్రలలో నటించారు.

    తెలుగులో వస్తున్న సామి ట్రైలర్‌లో విక్రమ్‌ పవర్‌ఫుల్‌ డైలాగ్స్‌ అదరొట్టారు. యాక్షన్‌తో విలన్లను ఆటాడుకొన్నట్టు తెలుస్తున్నది.
    'మత్స్యస్వామి, కూర్మస్వామి, వరాహస్వామి, నరసింహస్వామి, రావణ స్వామి, పరశురామస్వామి' అంటూ విక్రమ్ డైలాగ్స్ మరో పవర్‌పుల్ స్టోరితో పోలీస్ సినిమా రాబోతున్నదనే విషయం స్పష్టమైంది.

    Vikrams Saamy trailer released

    ట్రైలర్‌లో విలన్ మాట్లాడుతూ 'పది తలలు ఉన్న రాక్షసరాజును' అంటే నాకు కావాల్సింది మూడు తలలు అని విక్రమ్ చెప్పిన డైలాగ్ ఆకట్టుకొంటున్నది. చివరికి నేను పోలీసు కాదు.. పోకిరి' అంటూ డైలాగ్‌ను తూటాల పేల్చడం గమనార్హం.

    English summary
    Film-maker Hari, known for his fast-paced action movies, enraptured the Kollywood audience during the audio launch of Iru Mugan in August 2016, by announcing his collaboration with Chiyaan Vikram yet again for a sequel to Saamy after a long gap of 13 years. This film is set release in September third week as Saamy in Telugu. In this occassion, Saami trailer out for the audience.
    Story first published: Sunday, September 9, 2018, 15:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 9, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue