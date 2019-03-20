గత మూడు దశాబ్దాలుగా బాలీవుడ్లో మిస్టర్ పర్ఫెక్ట్గా అమీర్ ఖాన్ భారీ సక్సెస్లతో తన కెరీర్ను కొనసాగిస్తున్నాడు. ఆయన నటించిన చిత్రాలు లగాన్, దిల్ చాహ్తా హై, 3 ఇడియెట్స్, దంగల్ చిత్రాలు అత్యంత ప్రజాదరణ పొందాయి. ఇక ఆయన వారసుడు జునైద్ ఖాన్ బాలీవుడ్ రంగ ప్రవేశం చేయబోతున్నట్టు వార్తలు వస్తున్నాయి.
హాలీవుడ్లో భారీ హిట్టయై ఆస్కార్ అవార్డును సొంతం చేసుకొన్న ఫారెస్ట్ గంప్ చిత్రం హిందీలోకి లాల్ సింగ్ చద్దా పేరుతో రిలీజ్ కాబోతున్నది. ఇంగ్లీష్ వెర్షన్లో టామ్ హంక్స్ హీరోగా నటించారు. యువ టామ్ హంక్స్ పాత్రను హిందీలో జునైద్ పోషిస్తున్నట్టు తెలిసింది.
ఇటీవల 54వ జన్మదినం జరుపుకొన్న అమీర్ ఖాన్ ఆ సందర్భంగా మాట్లాడుతూ.. జునైద్ బాలీవుడ్ ఎంట్రీపై క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చారు. సినిమాల్లో నటించడం జునైద్ ఇష్టం. అతని జీవితం గురించి ఆయనే నిర్ణయం తీసుకొంటే బెటర్. జునైద్ ప్రతిభావంతుడు. కెరీర్ను అతడే ఎంచుకొంటే బాగుంటుంది అని అమీర్ అన్నారు.
కుమారుడు జునైద్ కాకుండా కూతురు ఇరా ఖాన్ కూడా బాలీవుడ్లోకి ప్రవేశించేందుకు ఆసక్తిగా ఉన్నట్టు అమీర్ ఖాన్ స్వయంగా వెల్లడించారు. కరణ్ జోహర్ షోలో పాల్గొన్న ఆయన బాలీవుడ్లోకి రావడానికి అన్ని అర్హతలు ఉన్నాయని వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.
Aamir Khan son Junaid entry into bollywood with Laal Singh Chaddha movie, which is an adaptation of Tom Hanks's Forrest Gump. Reports suggest that, Junaid was more than ready to don the role of a younger Tom Hanks.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 17:47 [IST]
