రేప్‌ కేసులో సీనియర్ నటుడికి ఊరట.. రెండేళ్ల శిక్ష నుంచి తప్పించుకొని..

బాలీవుడ్ సీనియర్ నటుడు జితేంద్రకు కోర్టులో ఊరట లభించింది. 48 ఏళ్ల క్రితం తనపై లైంగిక దాడి చేశాడనే ఆరోపణలతో జితేంద్రపై కేసు నమోదు చేసిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. గత కొద్దికాలంగా ఈ కేసును విచారిస్తున్న హిమాచల్ ప్రదేశ్ హైకోర్టు పిటిషన్ కొట్టి పడేసింది. జితేంద్రకు వ్యతిరేకంగా దాఖలైన ఎఫ్ఐఆర్ను తిరస్కరించింది. దాంతో జితేంద్రకు ఉపశమనం లభించింది.
గతేడాది ఫిబ్రవరి 16వ తేదీన జితేంద్రపై ఐపీసీ సెక్షన్ 354 ప్రకారం ఎఫ్ఐఆర్ నమోదు చేశారు. ఒకవేళ కేసు రుజువైతే దాదాపు రెండేళ్ల కఠినశిక్ష పడే అవకాశం ఉండేది.
జితేంద్రపై దాఖలైన కేసును విచారించిన జస్టిస్ గోయల్ 26 పేజీల తీర్పులో అనేక విషయాలను ప్రస్తావించారు. మహిళ చేసిన ఆరోపణల్లో బలం లేదని, ఎఫ్ఐఆర్లో దాఖలు చేసిన అంశాలకు సంబంధించిన సరైన సాక్ష్యాధారాలు లేకపోయాయి. ఏదో మొక్కుబడిగా ఆరోపణలను నమోదు చేశారు అని జడ్జీ తన తీర్పులో పేర్కొన్నారు.
1971లో తనపై లైంగిక అఘాయిత్యానికి పాల్పడ్డారని తన సమీప బంధువు ఆరోపిస్తూ పోలీసులను ఆశ్రయించడంతో కేసు నమోదైంది. షిమ్లాలోని ఓ హోటల్లో తనపై అత్యాచారం జరిపారని ఆరోపించారు. ఆ సమయంలో తప్పతాగి ఉన్నాడని, తాను నిద్రిస్తుండగా తనపై లైంగిక దాడి చేశాడని బాధితురాలు ఆరోపించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. అయితే జితేంద్ర కుటుంబ సభ్యులు ఫిర్యాదుదారు ఆరోపణలను ఖండించారు.
Actor Jeetendra aquitted in sexually assault case. The Himachal Pradesh High Court has quashed an FIR against veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra, alleging that he sexually assaulted his cousin 48 years ago. The judge said the contents of the FIR do not provide ground to proceed against the accused, as they appear to be "vague" and inherently absurd.
Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 18:55 [IST]
