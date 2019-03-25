తెలుగు
    ఐశ్వర్యరాయ్ మళ్లీ గర్భం దాల్చిందా? ఆ ఫోటో వెనక అసలు నిజం ఇదే..

    ప్రముఖ నటి ఐశ్వర్యరాయ్ గర్భం దాల్చినట్లు వార్తలు ప్రచారంలోకి వచ్చాయి. ఈ రూమర్స్ రావడానికి కారణం ఇటీవల తన భర్త అభిషేక్ బచ్చన్‌తో కలిసి గోవా బీచ్‌లో నడుకుంటూ వెళుతుండగా చిక్కిన ఫోటోలు ఇంటర్నెట్లో సర్క్యులేట్ కావడమే. అందులో ఐశ్వర్యకు బేబీ బంప్ ఉన్నట్లు కనిపించడంతో ఈ పుకార్లు తెరపైకి వచ్చాయి. అయితే ఈ వార్తలను ఐశ్వర్యరాయ్ ప్రతినిధి స్పందించారు. ఈ న్యూస్ బయటకు రావడం వెనక అసలు కారణం ఏమిటో వెల్లడించారు.

    ఆ ఫోటో వెనక వాస్తవం ఇదే...

    ‘ఆ ఫోటోలో ఉన్నది ఏమాత్రం నిజం కాదు. అది బ్యాడ్ కెమెరా యాంగిల్. అందుకే అంతా బేబీ బంప్ ఉన్నట్లు పొరబడ్డారు. ఐశ్వర్యరాయ్ గర్భం దాల్చలేదు'... అని ఐశ్వర్యరాయ్ స్పోక్ పర్సన్ వెల్లడించారు.

    ఐశ్వర్యరాయ్ చేస్తున్న సినిమాలు

    ఐశ్వర్యరాయ్ ఇటీవల మీడియాతో మాట్లాడుతూ... తన తర్వాతి సినిమా విషయంలో పలువురు నిర్మాతలతో చర్చలు జరుపుతున్నట్లు తెలిపారు. ఇటీవలే నా వద్దకు ఓ అద్భుతమైన స్క్రిప్ట్ వచ్చింది. అందులో నేను చేయబోయే క్యారెక్టర్ కూడా చాలా బావుంది. త్వరలోనే దీని గురించి అనౌన్స్ చేస్తాను అన్నారు.

    ఈ సినిమాలో అభిషేక్ బచ్చన్‌తో కలిసి నటిస్తుందా?

    ఐశ్వర్యరాయ్ తన తర్వాతి సినిమా సంజయ్ లీలా భన్సాలీ దర్శకత్వంలో చేయబోతోందని, సాహిర్ లుధియాన్వీ జీవితం ఆధారంగా ఈ చిత్రం ఉంటుందని, ఇందులో తన భర్త అభిషేక్ బచ్చన్‌తో కలిసి నటించబోతోందనే వార్తలు వినిపిస్తున్నాయి. అయితే దీనిపై ఇప్పటి వరకు ఎలాంటి అఫీషియల్ ప్రకటన రాలేదు.

    ఐశ్వర్య-అభిషేక్ గులాబ్ జామున్ లేనట్లేనా?

    ఐశ్వర్యరాయ్, అభిషేక్ బచ్చన్ కలిసి ‘గులాబ్ జామూన్' అనే చిత్రంలో కలిసి నటించాలనుకున్నారు. అయితే పలుకారణాల వల్ల ఈ ప్రాజెక్ట్ వర్కౌట్ అయ్యే పరిస్థితి లేక పోవడంతో వారు దీని నుంచి తప్పుకున్నట్లు సమాచారం.

    English summary
    Recently, a picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her hubby Abhishek Bachchan strolling on a beach in Goa, became the talk of the town after many fans started speculating that the former beauty queen is expecting her second child. Well folks, we now have it that these are mere rumours. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's spokesperson has denied all these speculations regarding her pregnancy. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's spokesperson was quoted as saying by Bollywoodlife, "It was the doing of a bad camera angle and nothing more".
