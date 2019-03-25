ఐశ్వర్యరాయ్ మళ్లీ గర్భం దాల్చిందా? ఆ ఫోటో వెనక అసలు నిజం ఇదే..

English summary

Recently, a picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her hubby Abhishek Bachchan strolling on a beach in Goa, became the talk of the town after many fans started speculating that the former beauty queen is expecting her second child. Well folks, we now have it that these are mere rumours. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's spokesperson has denied all these speculations regarding her pregnancy. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's spokesperson was quoted as saying by Bollywoodlife, "It was the doing of a bad camera angle and nothing more".