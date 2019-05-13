తెలుగు
    ఆ సినిమా వస్తే... నేను, అమీర్ ఖాన్ పారిపోవాల్సిందే!

    అమీర్ ఖాన్ నటిస్తున్న 'లాల్ సింగ్ చాద్దా' మూవీ 2020 క్రిస్మస్ సందర్భంగా విడుదల చేసేందుకు సన్నాహాలు చేస్తున్నారు. ఇదే సమయంలో లవ్ రాజన్ దర్శకత్వంలో అజయ్ దేవగన్ నటిస్తున్న సినిమా రిలీజ్ అయ్యేలా సన్నాహాలు చేస్తున్నారు. ఇద్దరు పెద్ద హీరోల సినిమాలు ఒకే సమయంలో క్లాష్ అవుతుండటం బాలీవుడ్ ఇండస్ట్రీలో హాట్ టాపిక్ అయింది.

    తన తాజా చిత్రం 'దే దే ప్యార్ దే' ప్రమోషన్లో పాల్గొన్న అజయ్ దేవగన్‌ను ఈ క్లాష్ గురించి ప్రశ్నించగా....'ఆస్తికర సమాధానం ఇచ్చారు. దీని గురించి నాకు ఏమీ తెలియదు. సినిమా రిలీజ్ ఎప్పుడు అనేది లవ్ రాజన్ నిర్ణయిస్తాడు. కానీ అదే సమయంలో 'అవతార్ 2' సినిమా వస్తున్నట్లు విన్నాను... అదే నిజమైతే మేము ఇద్దరం పారిపోవాల్సిందే' అంటూ చమత్కరించారు.

    2009లో వచ్చిన జేమ్స్ కామెరూన్ 'అవతార్' చిత్రానికి సీక్వెల్‌గా త్వరలో 'అవతార్ 2' రాబోతోంది. ఈ చిత్రం విడుదలను 2021 క్రిస్మస్‌కు వాయిదా వేస్తున్నట్లు చిత్ర నిర్మాతలు ఇటీవలే అఫీషియల్‌గా ప్రకటించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    ఇటీవల విడుదలైన హాలీవుడ్ మూవీ 'అవెంజర్స్-ది ఎండ్ గేమ్' బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద సంచలన విజయం సాధించిన నేపథ్యంలో పెద్ద హాలీవుడ్ సినిమాలతో పోటీ పడి సినిమాలు విడుదల చేయడానికి ఇండియన్ స్టార్ హీరోలు సైతం భయపడుతున్నారు. 'అవెంజర్స్-ది ఎండ్ గేమ్' ఇప్పటి వరకు భారతీయ మార్కెట్లో రూ. 338 కోట్లు వసూలు చేసింది.

    లవ్ రాజన్ దర్శకత్వంలో అజయ్ దేవగన్ చేయబోయే చిత్రం 2019 చివర్లో సెట్స్ మీదకు వెళ్లనుంది. దీనికంటే ముందే ఆయన నటించిన 'దే దే ప్యార్ దే' చిత్రం మే 17న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతోంది. రకుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్, టబు హీరోయిన్లుగా నటించారు.

    అమీర్ ఖాన్ తను చేయబోయే 'లాల్ సింగ్ చద్దా' సినిమా కోసం ప్రిపేర్ అవుతున్నారు. 1994లో వచ్చిన హాలీవుడ్ మూవీ 'ఫారెస్ట్ గంప్' చిత్రానికి ఇది రీమేక్. ఆ మూవీలో టామ్ హాంక్స్ చేసిన పాత్రను అమీర్ ఖాన్ పోషించబోతున్నారు.

    From Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chadha to Ajay Devgn's untitled film with Luv Ranjan, Christmas 2020 will see the clash of many Bollywood films. In a recent interaction with reporters during the promotion of his upcoming film De De Pyaar De, Ajay was asked about the clash between him and Aamir. "We don't know what is happening about the clash, that Luv [Ranjan, the director] will decide," the actor told PTI. "I heard that the same day Avatar 2 is releasing. In that case we both [Aamir and I] will have to run away. Avatar is big," he said.
    Story first published: Monday, May 13, 2019, 18:28 [IST]
