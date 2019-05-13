ఆ సినిమా వస్తే... నేను, అమీర్ ఖాన్ పారిపోవాల్సిందే!

English summary

From Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chadha to Ajay Devgn's untitled film with Luv Ranjan, Christmas 2020 will see the clash of many Bollywood films. In a recent interaction with reporters during the promotion of his upcoming film De De Pyaar De, Ajay was asked about the clash between him and Aamir. "We don't know what is happening about the clash, that Luv [Ranjan, the director] will decide," the actor told PTI. "I heard that the same day Avatar 2 is releasing. In that case we both [Aamir and I] will have to run away. Avatar is big," he said.