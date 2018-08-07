 »   » అమితాబ్, అభిషేక్, ఐశ్వర్య రాయ్ కలిసి ఒకే సినిమాలో...?

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
Aishwarya Rai teaming up with husband Abhishek Bachchan for Gulab Jamun, looks like producer Anurag Kashyap has pulled off another casting coup. Rumours are rife that Amitabh Bachchan is the latest to join the cast of the Sarvesh Mewara-directed venture.
Story first published: Tuesday, August 7, 2018, 9:12 [IST]