అమితాబ్, అభిషేక్, ఐశ్వర్య రాయ్ కలిసి ఒకే సినిమాలో...?

    బచ్చన్ ఫ్యామిలీ అభిమానులకు గుడ్ న్యూస్. త్వరలో అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్, అభిషేక్ బచ్చన్, ఐశ్వర్యరాయ్ బచ్చన్ కలిసి ఒకే సినిమాలో కనువిందు చేయబోతున్నారు. ఈ ముగ్గురూ గతంలో 'బంటీ ఔర్‌ బబ్లి' 'సర్కార్‌ రాజ్‌' లాంటి చిత్రాల్లో నటించారు. మళ్లీ చాలా కాలం తర్వాత ఈ కాంబినేషన్లో సినిమా రాబోతున్నట్లు బాలీవుడ్ టాక్.

    అభిషేక్‌ బచ్చన్‌, ఐశ్వర్యరాయ్‌‌తో అనురాగ్ కశ్యప్ ఓ సినిమా ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. 'గులాబ్‌ జామున్‌' అనే టైటిల్‌తో తెరకెక్కబోయే ఈ సినిమాలో ఈ రియల్ లైప్ కపుల్ జతకట్టబోతున్నారు. ఇందులో బిగ్ బి అమితాబ్‌ కూడా ఉంటే సినిమాకు మరింత హైప్ వస్తుంది. ఈ మేరకు అనురాగ్ కశ్యప్ స్క్రిప్టు సిద్ధం చేసినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

    Amitabh in Abhishek And Aishwarya Rai next movie Gulab Jamun?

    ఇటీవలే అమితాబ్‌ను కలిసి స్టోరీ గురించి చెప్పారని, ఆయన కూడా తన పాత్రపై సుముఖంగా ఉన్నారని, త్వరలోనే దీనిపై అఫీషియల్ ప్రకటన వెలువడే అవకాశం ఉందని తెలుస్తోంది. ఇందులో అమితాబ్ ఎలాంటి పాత్ర పోషించబోతున్నారు అనే విషయమై సస్పెన్స్ వీడలేదు.

    కాగా.. ఐశ్వర్యారాయ్ నటించిన 'ఫన్నే ఖాన్' ఇటీవల విడుదలై బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద మంచి టాక్ తెచ్చుకుంది. ఇక అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్ 'థగ్స్ ఆఫ్ హిందూస్థాన్' షూటింగులో బిజీగా ఉన్నాడు. అభిషేక్ బచ్చన్ 'మన్మర్జియాన్' చిత్రం చేస్తున్నారు. ఈ సినిమాలు పూర్తయిన తర్వాత 'గులాబ్‌ జామున్‌' మూవీ ప్రారంభం అయ్యే అవకాశం ఉంది.

    English summary
    Aishwarya Rai teaming up with husband Abhishek Bachchan for Gulab Jamun, looks like producer Anurag Kashyap has pulled off another casting coup. Rumours are rife that Amitabh Bachchan is the latest to join the cast of the Sarvesh Mewara-directed venture.
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 7, 2018, 9:12 [IST]
