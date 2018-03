English summary

Amitabh Bachchan has fallen ill on the sets of Thugs of Hindostan. The 75-year-old actor complained of uneasiness after which a team of doctors was rushed to Jodhpur to tend to the megastar. For the last six months, Big B has been rigorously shooting for Thugs of Hindostan, and reports suggest that the long working hours might have taken a toll on his health.