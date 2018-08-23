Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
English summary
Amitabh Bachchan has donated Rs 51 lakh to the victims of Kerala floods through Resul Pookutty’s foundation. As many as 357 people have lost their lives so far, with the state incurring a loss of Rs 19,512 crore due to the deluge.
Story first published: Thursday, August 23, 2018, 15:43 [IST]