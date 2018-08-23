తెలుగు
 కేరళ కోసం బిగ్‌బీ భారీ విరాళం.. మీరు ఊహించని వస్తువులు కూడా!

కేరళ కోసం బిగ్‌బీ భారీ విరాళం.. మీరు ఊహించని వస్తువులు కూడా!

    వరదలు ముంచెత్తిన కేరళను ఆదుకోవడం కోసం సినీ ప్రముఖులు తమ వంతు సాయం అందించడానికి ముందుకొస్తున్నారు. ఇప్పటికే పలు భాషలకు చెందిన నటీ, నటులు, సాంకేతిక నిపుణులు ఆర్థికంగానూ, వస్తు రూపేణ సహాయాన్ని అందిస్తున్నారు. తాజాగా అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్ కేరళవాసుల దీనస్థితిని చూసి భారీ విరాళం ప్రకటించడమే కాకుండా వ్యక్తిగత వస్తువులను కూడా దానం చేశారు. వివరాల్లోకి వెళితే..

    కేరళ బాధితుల సంక్షేమం కోసం పనిచేస్తున్న సంస్థలకు అండగా ఉండేందుకు బాలీవుడ్ సూపర్‌స్టార్ అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్ రూ.51 లక్షల భారీ విరాళాన్ని ప్రకటించారు. అలాగే తనకు సంబంధించిన 50 జాకెట్లను, 25 ప్యాంట్స్, 20 షర్టులను, ఇతర దస్తులను రసూల్ పొకుట్టి ఫౌండేషన్‌కు అందజేశారు. అంతేకాకుండా 40 జతల షూస్‌ను కూడా అందజేయడం విశేషం.

    తన విరాళాన్ని, వస్తువులను కేరళ ముఖ్యమంత్రి పేరిట ఏర్పాటు చేసిన సహాయ నిధికి అందించారు. అందుకోసం ఆస్కార్ విజేత, సౌండ్ డిజైనర్ రసూల్ పోకుట్టి సహాయాన్ని బిగ్‌బీ తీసుకొన్నారు. రసూల్ సమన్వయంతో వాటిని వారికి అందజేస్తున్నారు.

    కేరళ వరద బాధితులకు సహాయం అందించిన వారిలో షారుక్ ఖాన్, సుశాంత్ సింగ్ రాజ్‌పుత్, హృతిక్ రోషన్ తదితరులు ఉన్నారు. వారు ఆర్థికంగా చేయూతనివ్వడమే కాకుండా బాధితలను ఆదుకోవాలని ప్రజలను కోరుతున్నారు.

    ఇటీవల పోటెత్తిన వరదలకు కేరళ రాష్ట్రం భారీగా నష్టపోయింది. దాదాపు 400 మంది మృత్యువాత పడ్డారు. సుమారు 20 కోట్ల మేర నష్టం వాటిల్లింది. సుమారు వందేళ్ల క్రితం కేరళలో ఇలాంటి విపత్తు సంభవించదనే విషయం తెలిసిందే.

    Amitabh Bachchan has donated Rs 51 lakh to the victims of Kerala floods through Resul Pookutty’s foundation. As many as 357 people have lost their lives so far, with the state incurring a loss of Rs 19,512 crore due to the deluge.
    Story first published: Thursday, August 23, 2018, 15:43 [IST]
