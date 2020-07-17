తెలుగు
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb

      అమితాబ్ హెల్త్ అప్‌డేట్.. అర్ధరాత్రి బిగ్‌బీ ట్వీట్ చేసి..

      By
      |

      సూపర్‌స్టార్ అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్ కరోనావైరస్ పాజిటివ్‌తో బాధపడుతూ ముంబైలోని నానావతి హాస్పిటల్‌లో చికిత్సపొందుతున్న విషయం తెలిసిందే. బిగ్‌బీ తర్వగా కోలుకోవాలని సినీ ప్రముఖులు, అభిమానులు, సన్నిహితులు ప్రార్థిస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. అయితే కరోనా సోకిన సమయంలో మనోధైర్యంతో అమితాబ్ ఉంటూ.. ప్రతీ రోజు నెటిజన్లు, అభిమానులు, సన్నిహితులతో ట్వీట్ల ద్వారా టచ్‌లో ఉంటున్నారు. గురువారం అర్ధరాత్రి తన ఆరోగ్యం గురించి ట్వీట్ చేసి తెలిపారు. అలాగే తన క్షేమాన్ని కోరిన ప్రతీ ఒక్కరికి ధన్యవాదాలు అంటూ ట్వీట్‌లో పేర్కొన్నారు.

      నా ఆరోగ్యం కుదుట పడాలని మీరందరూ ప్రార్థనలు చేసినందుకు ధన్యవాదాలు. చాలా మంది నాకు ఎస్సెమ్మెస్, వాట్సాప్, ఇన్స్‌టాగ్రామ్, బ్లాగ్స్‌తోపాటు సోషల్ మీడియా యాప్స్ ద్వారా నాకు సందేశాలు పంపారు. అందుకు నేను రుణం ఎలా తీర్చుకోవాలో అర్థం కావడం లేదు. హాస్పిటల్ నిబంధనలు అతిక్రమించి మరింత సమచారాన్ని ఇవ్వలేకపోతున్నాను. మీ ప్రేమకు ధన్యవాదాలు అంటూ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

      Amitabh Bachchan Health Update: Big B Tweets from Nanavati Hospital

      అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్, ఆయన కుమారుడు అభిషేక్ బచ్చన్ ఇద్దరూ కరోనావైరస్ బారిన పడటంతో జూలై 11వ తేదీ శనివారం రాత్రి నానావతి హాస్పిటల్‌లో చేరారు. అలాగే కోవిడ్ 19 బారిన పడిన ఐశ్వర్యరాయ్ బచ్చన్, ఆరాధ్య బచ్చన్ సొంత నివాసంలోనే క్వారంటైన్‌లో ఉన్నారు. జయబచ్చన్‌కు కరోనా నెగిటివ్ అని రావడంతో అభిమానులకు ఉపశమనం లభించింది.

      More AMITABH BACHCHAN News

      English summary
      Amitabh Bachchan Health Update: Big B Tweets from Nanavati Hospital on July 16th, Amitabh Bachchan hospitalised: Big B tested coronavirus Positive. On July 17th, Big B wrote in twitter that, I receive all your blessings and love and prayers for our well being .. on sms, on whatsapp, on insta on Blog .. and all possible social media .. my gratitude has no bounds .. Hospital protocol is restrictive, i cannot say more .. Love
      Story first published: Friday, July 17, 2020, 10:25 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 17, 2020
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos
      Go to : Wallpapers
       
      న్యూస్ అప్ డేట్స్ వెంటనే పొందండి
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X