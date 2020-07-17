English summary

Amitabh Bachchan Health Update: Big B Tweets from Nanavati Hospital on July 16th, Amitabh Bachchan hospitalised: Big B tested coronavirus Positive. On July 17th, Big B wrote in twitter that, I receive all your blessings and love and prayers for our well being .. on sms, on whatsapp, on insta on Blog .. and all possible social media .. my gratitude has no bounds .. Hospital protocol is restrictive, i cannot say more .. Love