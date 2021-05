English summary

KBC Kaun Banega Crorepati is One of the most viewed Indian quiz shows, Kaun Banega Crorepati is now set to make a return to television with its 13th season. Hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, the show will soon be airing on Sony TV. For the 13th season, Sony TV shared the announcement via its Twitter handle. With the means of tweet, the TV channel encouraged users that if they “try, work hard and study,” they might get a chance to reach the platform and sit with the Bollywood actor as well as become a millionaire.