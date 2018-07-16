తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » వివాదంలో తాప్సీ నటించిన ‘ముల్క్’... దర్శకుడి ఓపెన్ లెటర్!

వివాదంలో తాప్సీ నటించిన ‘ముల్క్’... దర్శకుడి ఓపెన్ లెటర్!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    రిషి కపూర్, ప్రీతీక్ బబ్బర్, రజత్ కపూర్, తాప్సీ ముఖ్యపాత్రల్లో అనుభవ్ సిన్హా దర్శకత్వంలో తెరకెక్కిన బాలీవుడ్ మూవీ 'ముల్క్' వివాదంలో ఇరుక్కుంది. నేర చరిత గల ముస్లిం కుటుంబాలకు సపోర్టుగా ఈ సినిమా ఉందని, దీని వెనక ఎవరు ఉన్నారో? అంటూ కొందరు సోషల్ మీడియాలో ట్రోల్ చేయడం ప్రారంభించడంతో దర్శకుడు అనుభవ్ సిన్హా ఓపెన్ లెటర్ రాశారు.

    ''మిమ్మల్ని, మీ ఆలోచనా విధానం చూస్తుంటే జాలేస్తోంది. మీ చెత్త ట్రోలింగ్‌ వల్ల ఎంతో మంది వ్యక్తుల కెరీర్లు, జీవితాలు ప్రభావితమవుతాయని మీరు గుర్తించడం లేదు, ఇష్టం వచ్చినట్లు కామెంట్లు చేయడం ఇకనైనా ఆపండి అంటూ తన ఓపెన్ లెటర్లో అనుభవ్ సిన్హా ఘాటుగా స్పందించారు.

    ''ముల్క్‌' సినిమాకు దావూద్‌ ఇబ్రహీం గానీ, కాంగ్రెస్‌ పార్టీగానీ, లేదా ఆరెస్సెస్‌ గానీ డబ్బులు సమకూర్చడం లేదని.... ఈ సినిమా ఎవరూ లేరని, దీపఖ్‌ ముకుత్‌, ఆయన తండ్రి కమల్‌ ముకుత్‌లు ఈ సినిమాను నిర్మిస్తున్నారు'' అని ఈ సందర్భంగా అనుభవ్ స్పష్టం చేశారు.

    సినిమా కథ విషయానికొస్తే... సమాజంలో ఎంతో మర్యాదగా జీవించే ముస్లిం కుటుంబంపై దేశ ద్రోహులు అనే ముద్ర పడుతుంది. చుట్టుపక్కల ఉండేవారు అనే మాటలతో పాటు మీడియా అత్యుత్సాహంతో ఆ కుటుంబం మరింత కృంగిపోతుంది. వీరికి ఓ లాయర్ అండగా నిలుస్తుంది. ఆ తర్వాత ఏం జరిగింది? అనేది కథాంశంతో ఈ చిత్రాన్ని తెరకెక్కించారు. ఆగస్టు 3న ఈ చిత్రం ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతోంది.

    Anubhav Sinha Writes An Open Letter To Trolls Targeting ‘Mulk’

    English summary
    Known for making films such as Gulaab Gang and Dus, Anubhav Sinha is back with another film. In Mulk, a courtroom drama, he showcases how a family struggles to fight their faith. The story questions the identity of Muslims and how we have stereotyped them based on the look. Since the trailer of the movie has been released, it is receiving a lot of backlash. While some trolls said that the movie has been funded by terrorist groups, others said that it has been backed by political parties. Slamming the trolls, Anubhav Sinha recently wrote an open letter and said that he feels pity for the trolls.
    Story first published: Monday, July 16, 2018, 19:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 16, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue