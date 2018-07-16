 »   » వివాదంలో తాప్సీ నటించిన ‘ముల్క్’... దర్శకుడి ఓపెన్ లెటర్!

English summary

Known for making films such as Gulaab Gang and Dus, Anubhav Sinha is back with another film. In Mulk, a courtroom drama, he showcases how a family struggles to fight their faith. The story questions the identity of Muslims and how we have stereotyped them based on the look. Since the trailer of the movie has been released, it is receiving a lot of backlash. While some trolls said that the movie has been funded by terrorist groups, others said that it has been backed by political parties. Slamming the trolls, Anubhav Sinha recently wrote an open letter and said that he feels pity for the trolls.