 »   » ఛీ మరీ ఇంత నీచంగా వార్తలు రాస్తారా?.... చెల్లికి అండగా నిలిచిన హీరో!

English summary

Social media is dark and full of trollers and one can't really have complete control over what people say or do at any given point in time. A popular media house posted an article about trolls poking fun at Jhanvi Kapoor's dress by showcasing their comments and all of this has not gone down well with Arjun Kapoor as he lashed out on Twitter against the media house for giving importance to trolls. He shared the article on his Twitter handle and captioned it as, "2 trolls write a comment n for the web team of a big newspaper it's a news story... slow clap ridiculous how trolls are given attention by the media & they wait for us to retaliate...the lesser the stories the lesser the trolls win..." Also, the media house had captioned their article on Twitter as, "Janhvi Kapoor wears a cute dress but fans think she forgot something important."